Photographer’s new venture is off to a flying start

Alex Lester, managing director of UAV Studio in Skipton.

Alex Lester, based in Skipton, is initially focusing on the agricultural, energy and building industries, helping landowners, local authorities, landlords and others save time and money by surveying hard to reach areas.

He used lockdown to invest in additional training to develop new drone operative skills, including obtaining Cat1 certification to perform thermographic surveys and reports, before setting up UAV Studio.

Mr Lester said: “Adding the new drone to our repertoire allows us to offer a wider service to those who need surveys of areas which are difficult to reach by traditional methods. For example, we have recently been commissioned to carry out a survey on a sea wall to identify possible water ingress and have helped landlords identify water pools within flat roofs.”

