Planning permission granted for The Fat Badger pub York

The group, which owned the former Lamb and Lion on High Petergate, York, has renovated it ready to relaunch under The Fat Badger brand.

The pub is set within two grade II listed buildings partially built into York's city walls.

The Fat Badger York

The Fat Badger York is the second of its kind to open, with the original Harrogate site opening in 2010.

It will be home to ‘York’s secret gin garden’, a large beer garden which is inside the historic walls and has views of York Minster.

New head chef David Cutcliffe will head up the restaurant, creating seasonal menus using local produce, with the Harrogate Fat Badger's famous Badger Burger making the menu.

The venue is a blend of Yorkshire heritage, Roman history and British classic style. It is the first of the Badger venues to have bedrooms, with the bedrooms offering city wall views or garden views.

The pub front has also been spruced up to await guests.

The two grade two-listed buildings are believed to have previously been a house and a shop, dating back to 1840, and another building constructed in 1782.

