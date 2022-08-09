Plans submitted for 17-room carbon neutral aparthotel in Harrogate town centre

The owners of the building on James Street, Countrylarge, recently announced that fashion and lifestyle retailer Oliver Bonas will take the ground floor of the building.

The planned 17-room aparthotel will complete the regeneration of the property. It will be run by Beyond, which specialises in running carbon neutral aparthotels, if permission is granted.

Antony Rosindale from Countrylarge, the owners of the building commented: “This planning application will complete the transformation of the building and bring economic benefits to the town centre. It is a great way to fully utilise the whole building and we are very excited to have Beyond operating it for us.

Plans have been submitted to transform the upper floors of a major building in Harrogate town centre into a new carbon neutral aparthotel.

“Our aim is to get started as soon as we can, and we already have a contractor lined up to complete the conversion.”

James Fry, founder of Beyond added: “Harrogate is a fantastic place and we are thrilled at bringing our sustainable, carbon neutral operating model to the town. This building is ideally placed so people can enjoy everything that Harrogate has to offer.”

The professional team involved in the project include architect Corstophine + Wright planning consultant Quod, conservation consultants Woodhall and lawyers Schofield Sweeney.

