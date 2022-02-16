The proposed development, located between Sweet Street, Trent Street and Meadow Road in Holbeck, would repurpose a significant brownfield site in the South Bank area of Leeds.

The proposed scheme, by Leeds-based Caddick Developments, includes up to 2,200 apartments, new office, retail, and commercial space, as well a proposed hotel.

An outline planning application, seeking permission for the principle of development, is expected to be submitted in the spring; further ‘reserved matters’ planning applications will be submitted thereafter to agree the details of appearance, access, landscaping, layout and scale.

A consultation is being launched on plans for City One Leeds.

The site, currently cemented and used as a temporary car park, will be landscaped with interior courtyards and public squares, planted with native trees and shrubbery, to provide members of the community with outdoor space to relax and socialise. A new linear park along Sweet Street to the north of the site will be created.

Comprised of 10 modern buildings, interwoven with green and enhanced open spaces, the site will also include an onsite travel hub to improve connectivity between Holbeck and the city centre.

Caddick Developments is inviting the local community to view the plans and have their say by visiting www.cityoneleeds.co.uk. The public consultation will run between tomorrow and Monday, March 7.

Myles Hartley, managing director at Caddick Developments, said: “Our proposed plans for the City One Leeds site in Holbeck will deliver a transformational development with sustainability and high-quality design principles at its heart. Our ambition is to create a vibrant community which complements the existing neighbourhood with new public spaces, much needed new homes, and local employment opportunities.

“We look forward to hearing from members of the community and receiving their feedback to help shape our plans.