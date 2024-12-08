Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Humber Energy Board - which is made up of major local businesses including Drax - told The Yorkshire Post this was critical to preventing the deindustrialisation of the area.

The “Energy Estuary” generates 20 per cent of the UK’s total electricity, creates one-third of its refinery products and is the location for the importation of around one-fifth of all gas into the country.

Carbon capture aims to trap harmful by-product gases, compress them, and store them in huge underground tanks beneath the North Sea.

Rachel Reeves was the first Chancellor to speak at the Yorkshire Post's Great Northern Conference. Credit: John Clifton | John Clifton

The fledgling technology is touted as an alternative to releasing carbon into the atmosphere.

Business groups say they are ready to invest more than £15 billion in decarbonisation projects in the region, following government investment in carbon capture.

However, when Sir Keir Starmer announced almost £22bn worth of funding for clusters in Teesside and Merseyside this year, the Humber was not included.

The Yorkshire Post asked Ms Reeves about these plans repeatedly at her appearance at the paper’s Great Northern Conference in Hull this week.

The Humber estuary, which the Humber Bridge crosses. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe 8th August 2018.

However, she refused to commit to the project, instead saying: “When we're ready to be able to announce things, we will.

“I hope you can see that we are cracking on with stuff - we're not waiting for the next big event, the next budget, the next spending review.

“But we have got to always make sure that the numbers add up - that's really important for me.”

“Despite the Government’s promises to deliver green jobs here, we are still waiting for them to back a largescale carbon capture, utilisation and storage network across the region.

“With the right support, businesses are ready to invest over £15bn in decarbonisation projects that will enhance our existing critical asset base and bring new projects to the region, driving growth, strengthening energy security, creating jobs and helping reach net zero.

“However, without clarity, there is a real risk we could fail to harness the opportunity to transform the Humber into a world leading net zero economy, which could lead to the deindustrialisation of this critical region.”

Previously, the Energy Secretary, Ed Miliband told this paper that the Government would “absolutely be returning to those Track Two projects [like Humberside] which are really, really important”.