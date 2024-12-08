Exclusive:Rachel Reeves urged to give 'clarity' on Government's Humber carbon capture plans
The Humber Energy Board - which is made up of major local businesses including Drax - told The Yorkshire Post this was critical to preventing the deindustrialisation of the area.
The “Energy Estuary” generates 20 per cent of the UK’s total electricity, creates one-third of its refinery products and is the location for the importation of around one-fifth of all gas into the country.
In her Labour Party Conference speech, the Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, pledged funding for carbon capture and storage in the Humber, as well as on Teesside and Merseyside.
Carbon capture aims to trap harmful by-product gases, compress them, and store them in huge underground tanks beneath the North Sea.
The fledgling technology is touted as an alternative to releasing carbon into the atmosphere.
Business groups say they are ready to invest more than £15 billion in decarbonisation projects in the region, following government investment in carbon capture.
However, when Sir Keir Starmer announced almost £22bn worth of funding for clusters in Teesside and Merseyside this year, the Humber was not included.
The Yorkshire Post asked Ms Reeves about these plans repeatedly at her appearance at the paper’s Great Northern Conference in Hull this week.
However, she refused to commit to the project, instead saying: “When we're ready to be able to announce things, we will.
“I hope you can see that we are cracking on with stuff - we're not waiting for the next big event, the next budget, the next spending review.
“But we have got to always make sure that the numbers add up - that's really important for me.”
He said: “The Humber powers and fuels the country, and could be a global leader in decarbonisation, but we are at a crossroads.
“Despite the Government’s promises to deliver green jobs here, we are still waiting for them to back a largescale carbon capture, utilisation and storage network across the region.
“With the right support, businesses are ready to invest over £15bn in decarbonisation projects that will enhance our existing critical asset base and bring new projects to the region, driving growth, strengthening energy security, creating jobs and helping reach net zero.
“However, without clarity, there is a real risk we could fail to harness the opportunity to transform the Humber into a world leading net zero economy, which could lead to the deindustrialisation of this critical region.”
Previously, the Energy Secretary, Ed Miliband told this paper that the Government would “absolutely be returning to those Track Two projects [like Humberside] which are really, really important”.
However, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero did not respond to requests for clarity from The Yorkshire Post.