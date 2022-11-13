Ronseal producer Sherwin-Williams makes 'fantastic' £10m investment in Sheffield site

Global firm Sherwin-Williams has invested £10m in new production lines at Chapeltown site in South Yorkshire, creating more than 20 new jobs in the process.

The Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Sioned Mair-Richards came along to the site to officially open it by way of a ribbon cutting ceremony last week.

The expansion of the Chapeltown site represents a £10m investment by Sherwin-Williams, enabling the group to significantly ramp up production of brands currently made at the facility including Ronseal, Ronseal Trade, Geocel, Dow and Thompson.

L/R Ian Salisbury Operations Manager – Production, Sherwin Williams, Lord Mayoress of Sheffield, Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Jane Ryder – Vice President & General Manager Sherwin Williams

The expansion also involves moving paint production from Europe to the UK, with Chapeltown becoming the manufacturing base of leading paint brands Valspar and Valspar Trade.

The Chapeltown expansion project has been over three years in the making, including 18 months of construction. It includes two new manufacturing lines and one filling line, with more than 20 new jobs created in manufacturing, filling & packing, site logistics and support staff.

Tom Schill, Regional Vice President of Operations EMEAI at Sherwin-Williams, said: “The state-of-the-art investment in automated production at our Sheffield plant represents Sherwin-Williams’ strong commitment to our customers, to our employees, to our local community, and to the environment.”

The investment will expand the capability of Sherwin-Williams to service supply to the UK and Europe, while helping the company to reduce its carbon footprint by consolidating operations and reducing freight.

Jane Ryder, Vice President & General Manager at Sherwin-Williams, said: “I am delighted to officially open our expanded production facility in Chapeltown, Sheffield, which significantly increases our UK production capacity, creates new jobs, and reduces our carbon emissions.

"This investment is testament to the success of our operations in Sheffield and to the popularity of our brands in the UK and Europe. The expanded facility will play a vital role in driving our growth plan over the next 10 years, ensuring that our leading paint and woodcare brands continue to go from strength to strength.”

Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Councillor Sioned-Mair Richards, said: “Sheffield has a long and proud manufacturing history, so it is fantastic to see Sherwin-Williams expand its operations in the city, bringing new jobs and skills with it.

"This investment will help to grow our local economy and increase the manufacturing base of the region. It is my pleasure to open this expanded facility, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on the Sheffield economy.”

Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution, and sale of paint, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers.