Luxury country fashion brand Rufford’s Country Lifestyle is bringing its signature mix of rural style and homeware to Harrogate this summer, with a new store set to open in July.

Family business Rufford’s Country Lifestyle is set to open in Harrogate location this summer, bringing its signature mix of rural fashion and homeware to the town.

The new store on Cambridge Crescent will open its doors in July, offering a carefully curated selection of premium brands, including Fairfax & Favour, Holland Cooper, Barbour and Dubarry.

The move builds on the success of Rufford’s existing store in Lancashire, where the business has grown steadily over the past eight years.

One half of the father-daughter team, Becky Clarke, said she believes now is the right time to expand.

“It’s a big move for us, but we believe it’s the right time,” she said, speaking on her way to a buying trip in London.

“Our Lancashire store has gone from strength to strength since we opened eight years ago, and we’re keen to take that forwards.”

Becky, 29, is no stranger to the fast-paced nature of the fashion world.

She explained that overseeing a busy shop with a team of six women means there is rarely a quiet moment, but as a mum of two and a lifelong horse enthusiast, Becky thrives on the variety.

Rufford's owner's Ged and Becky | Anna Mason

“I’ve always really enjoyed fashion; it’s something I’m passionate about,” she said. “I love getting glammed up, but I’m just as happy in a pair of jodhpurs and a hoodie; no make-up on, hair up. Like all us Rufford’s girls, I spend a lot of time outside.

“We’ve all got dogs or horses, or both… some of us live on farms. So we need a great quality, functional wardrobe that works for outdoors and also looks good.”

As well as womenswear, Rufford’s also stocks a children’s ranges, something Becky has taken full advantage of since becoming a mother.

“Of course, now I’ve got a two-year-old and a one-year-old, I can go a bit nuts dressing them in cute outfits and shoes,” she said.

The idea for Rufford’s Country Lifestyle first came from Becky’s father, Ged Clarke, 56, whose background is in the family’s longstanding agricultural business, Clarke & Pulman.

But his motivation to explore a new venture stemmed from an incident close to home.

“We were at a local show, her horse’s stride was off approaching a jump and she went out the left-hand door, landing straight on her head,” Ged explained.

“When we got to hospital, the consultants thought her first vertebrae was broken and didn’t move her for three days. It turned out not to be, but all the tendons were damaged.

“That’s when I decided clothes were a lot less risky than horses, and tried to steer her in that direction.”

Fortunately, Becky embraced the change and took to developing the store and securing top fashion brands with ease.

With the support of their dedicated team, the father-and-daughter duo have grown Rufford’s from a small, modest shop on the outskirts of Preston into a go-to destination for countryside style, complete with an online store and a seven-figure turnover.

Now, the focus is on Harrogate - a town they feel is a natural fit for their next chapter.

“We’ve been spending time in Harrogate for several years and always enjoy the mix of small boutiques, big brand shops and all the bars, cafes, restaurants, galleries… It’s so full of heritage, a fantastic platform for local, home-grown businesses,” Ged said.

“Cold Bath Road, King’s Road and Westmoreland; lively John’s Street; all the amazing independent eateries; the Royal Hall, the Royal Baths and the arrival of Grantley Hall all combine to make a really unique location with so much to offer.

“Rufford’s is all about style and quality and this is reflected in everything from the lovely Georgian buildings to the existing retail landscape – and of course, it’s surrounded by so much stunning countryside,” he added.

While high streets across the UK have felt the effects of online shopping and the pandemic, Becky and Ged remain confident in Harrogate’s resilience.

“Obviously we’ve all seen the effect the pandemic and online shopping has had on the high street, but we have faith in Harrogate as a vibrant destination with wide appeal that’s showing strong signs of recovery,” Becky said.

Becky, a millennial who has seen the rise of fast fashion, admitted she was once drawn to quick trends but now values investment pieces - something she said Rufford’s customers also appreciate.

“It’s the woman who wants to look fabulous while she’s dashing around juggling work and family, and appreciates investment pieces that are going to stay in her wardrobe for years - and the guy who likes quality, recognisable British brands,” she said.