A planning application was submitted for the Shireoaks Plastic Recycling Centre & Energy Recovery Facility late last month, with campaigners holding a protest event last weekend as part of a bid to block the proposed development.

If approved, the facility is set to use a controversial technology known as Pyrolysis, which has received criticism from groups including Zero Waste Europe, who state that it can cause harmful emissions and that only two per cent of the plastic waste processed will eventually make it into a final “recycled” product.

Envale UK and Refiniti, the companies behind the proposal, however, claim that they have developed an “innovative” technology which solves many of these issues. They also claim that the facility could prevent 24,369 tonnes per annum of non-recyclable, residual waste from going to landfill and generate enough electricity to power over 650 homes every year.

Members of the Shireoaks and Rhodesia Against Plastic Pyrolysis action group gather with Jo White, deputy leader of Bassetlaw Council and Labour candidate for Bassetlaw, to protest the proposed recycling centre. Picture: Jason Chadwick.

If approved, the facility will be located less than 600m from homes on a nearby estate.

A representative from the Shireoaks and Rhodesia Against Plastic Pyrolysis (SRAPP) action group said that they believe around 300 objections have now been submitted to Nottinghamshire County Council through its online portal.

The group also said it has currently received around 200 objection letters, which will be submitted to the council before the end of the public consultation period next month.

Lesley Deamer, an SRAPP group representative, said: “There is still very strong opposition and the local communities are supporting us. They're showing us that in the number of objections that we’re receiving. We want to show the companies that we’ve got strong public support behind us.

“This is not an appropriate location for this type of activity. The proximity is proposed to be too close to residential communities, businesses and leisure and recreational facilities. This will have a huge impact on people's mental and physical health and wellbeing and on the surrounding rural area and environment.”

A Nottinghamshire County Council spokesperson confirmed that the council has received “more than 100” objections, in addition to a petition in relation to the planning application.

They added that “as part of the decision-making process, all comments which are received will be taken into account”.

A member of the Shireoaks Plastic Recycling Centre & Energy Recovery Facility project team said: “We are pleased to have submitted the planning application for the Shireoaks Plastics Recycling Centre which will recover and recycle hydrocarbons from residual waste plastic. The facilities are an answer to Nottinghamshire’s plastic and residual waste problem.”

Amongst those to submit an objection letter is Jo White, deputy leader of Bassetlaw Council and Labour candidate for Bassetlaw.