'So, so sorry': Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival cancelled after James Martin and Rosemary Shrager withdraw

The Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival has been called off a fortnight before it was due to take place following a dramatic week in which headline acts pulled out of the event.

The event had been due to be held at Aireville Park in Skipton between July 18 and 20 but this week saw chefs James Martin and Rosemary Shrager withdraw from the bill.

Another chef Galton Blackiston and disco act Brutus Gold’s Love Train also withdrew, with the latter citing “non-payment” issues - a claim denied by the organisers.

The event was due to return this year under the new ownership of Cocker Hoop Creative after the previous company which ran the popular event went into liquidation last year.

Thousands had been expected to attend The Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival this month. Picture shows crowds at the 2023 event. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 22nd July 2023

Festival organisers had been due to have a crunch meeting about health and safety issues with North Yorkshire Council next week.

In a statement on Facebook on Friday lunchtime, Jon Arrowsmith, managing director of the company said: “It is with a heavy heart that I must admit defeat and share the news that the Yorkshire Dales Food & Drink Festival will not go ahead this year.

“This is not a decision I have taken lightly. We have worked tirelessly over the last year to stage a festival that Yorkshire could be proud of, but there were too many challenges that we did not foresee at the start of this journey and too little time to fix them.

“Last year, we stepped in to save the festival from administration, driven by a promise to make things right for traders and ticket holders who had been let down. Since then, we’ve poured our heart and soul into rebuilding and reimagining the event.

“We offered 200 traders a free pitch. We lined up thousands of free masterclasses. We invited amazing chefs and music acts to join us. Every part of it was crafted with love, hope, and a deep belief in what this festival could be, but it wasn’t enough.

“When we lost our original location, the clock started ticking, and even with the best will in the world, we simply ran out of time to make it work at Aireville Park.

“I’m completely heartbroken and desperately sorry for letting everyone down. I know how much this festival means to the community, to the traders, to the ticket holders, and to my team who have given it everything.

“I am so, so sorry that we couldn’t make it happen. We truly tried our best, but in the end, it wasn’t enough.

“To reclaim the money from your tickets in the first instance, please contact your bank/credit card company/Paypal.”

North Yorkshire Council’s corporate director of environment, Karl Battersby, whose directorate includes licensing and parks and grounds, said: “It is regrettable to hear that organisers of the Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival have decided to cancel the event.

“We have worked closely with them to provide detailed feedback on their plans for the event, especially as the festival would have been held at Aireville Park, which we own, in Skipton.

“We remain committed to helping organisers bring the very best events to North Yorkshire. However, we have to be certain that these events are organised correctly and that they will be staged while following all the correct policies and procedures.”