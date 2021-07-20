Software engineering firm xDesign aims to create 100 jobs in Yorkshire over next three years

xDesign, the Edinburgh-based provider of expert engineering and product teams for software development and delivery, has opened an office in Leeds. (L-R) - Euan Andrews, Managing Director, Matt Ward, Head of Northern England, Ciji Duncan, Head of People and Alan Morris, Head of Engineering in xDesign's new Leeds office.

xDesign, the Edinburgh-based provider of engineering and product teams for software development and delivery, has opened an office in Leeds and plans to accelerate its growth by hiring staff in the region.

Managing Director, Euan Andrews, said: “Opening a new office in Leeds is core to our overall growth strategy that sees xDesign opening offices and creating jobs throughout the UK, and it’s critical for us to plan this expansion thoughtfully with a focus on how we can best support local businesses and talent.

"It’s important to us that we find people to work with and collaborate with who have regional and local insight and expertise, because we know how crucial that knowledge is to building a solid community, which is our priority as we work to make meaningful contributions to the area.”

xDesign has appointed Matt Ward as its Head of Northern England to lead the firm's expansion in Yorkshire.

Mr Ward, who is the former Head of Deloitte’s Market Gravity in the North of England, said: “As an area resident and professional, I know how vibrant the tech community is here, and I’ve had the pleasure of working with the area’s incredible talent. Continuing to build xDesign’s community in the North is something we’re all very much looking forward to.”

xDesign has selected Bruntwood Scitech’s Platform in Leeds as its base in the North of England

Coun Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council's executive member for economy, culture and education, added: “We are pleased to welcome xDesign into our thriving tech and digital community and are proud the company has chosen Leeds as its first base outside of Scotland.

"The product and software engineering company are already looking to recruit to their new office and we are very pleased to see over 100 job opportunities open up for local people to work with some of the UK’s most exciting and well-known brands in this space.”

xDesign was founded in 2010 as a software development and digital services agency. Current and past clients include PayPal and Tesco Bank, and public organisations such as the World Health Organisation, the NHS, and Visit Scotland.