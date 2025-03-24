A growing North Yorkshire company which makes elaborate sets for events such as the London Olympics and Ed Sheeran concerts has drawn up plans to expand its premises.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stage One Creative Services wants to extend its base at the Minster Hag Business Park, near Tockwith, between York and Harrogate.

The company, which employs 134 people, makes large-scale sets for music concerts around the world and has been involved in the Eurovision Song Contest and BBC Radio One Big Weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also manufactures sets for global ceremonies and TV shows, as well as producing landmark pieces of architecture and artwork.

The firm has created sets for Ed Sheeran and the Eurovision Song Contest. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for MTV)

The company says it has seen its business grow in recent years, particularly in the Middle East.

Agents for the company have submitted plans to North Yorkshire Council for an extension to its existing premises.

The company currently also operates from the nearby Marton Business Park, where it uses three aircraft hangars to make the sets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporting documents submitted with the plans say the space within the buildings and yards between the two sites is now insufficient for the current size of the business or to allow for further expansion.

A concept drawing submitted with the plans.

The papers say: “Additionally, the current space does not provide a suitable environment for the design and manufacture of electronics and precision engineering

“Such engineering requires a dust-free environment, which is difficult to maintain within the hangars that are also used for joinery work and welding. This is because the various machinery produces a great deal of dust and fine metal splinters.”

The plans say Stage One wants to reorganise operations between the two sites with Marston Business Park housing its manufacturing operations, as well as design and logistics, while Minster Hag would provide facilities for the company’s electronics and automation department.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It would also be used for research and development and administrative functions.

“Through reorganisation of the two sites, the intention is to facilitate further expansion and broadening of skills and services, which will allow for the employment of additional staff,” the papers say.

“If Stage One is to remain one of the leading global companies in their specialist field, then further floorspace is critical to the future of the business.”