Standing At The Sky's Edge success underlines Sheffield's cultural potential: The Yorkshire Post says

With Sheffield-set musical Standing At The Sky’s Edge riding high in the West End and dominating the nominations shortlist for the prestigious Olivier Awards, there is a wonderful opportunity to build on growing national interest in the Steel City's cultural scene.

Standing At The Sky’s Edge – which tells the story of families living in Sheffield’s famous Park Hill flats overlooking the railway station over three decades and features songs from admired city musician Richard Hawley – is following on from the recent success of another Sheffield-set musical, Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

It is therefore timely that Sheffield City Council is in the process of establishing a new cultural strategy which has the goal of bringing in millions of pounds of additional investment into the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Development work on creating the 10-year strategy should be finished by autumn.

Standing at the Sky's Edge launch at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield in 2019. Pictured is writer Chris Bush and Richard Hawley. Picture: Chris Etchells

There is undoubtedly plenty of work to be done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently, Sheffield only gets £9 per head of the population in investment for the culture sector, compared to £33 for Manchester, so it is hoped the strategy could drive a big increase and put the city more on the radar for private and public sector funding.

If successful, the strategy will hopefully build on the existing work to promote Yorkshire’s superb cultural offering.