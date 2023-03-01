Standing At The Sky's Edge success underlines Sheffield's cultural potential: The Yorkshire Post says

Standing At The Sky’s Edge – which tells the story of families living in Sheffield’s famous Park Hill flats overlooking the railway station over three decades and features songs from admired city musician Richard Hawley – is following on from the recent success of another Sheffield-set musical, Everybody's Talking About Jamie.
It is therefore timely that Sheffield City Council is in the process of establishing a new cultural strategy which has the goal of bringing in millions of pounds of additional investment into the city.
Development work on creating the 10-year strategy should be finished by autumn.
There is undoubtedly plenty of work to be done.
Currently, Sheffield only gets £9 per head of the population in investment for the culture sector, compared to £33 for Manchester, so it is hoped the strategy could drive a big increase and put the city more on the radar for private and public sector funding.
If successful, the strategy will hopefully build on the existing work to promote Yorkshire’s superb cultural offering.
There is the ongoing Leeds 2023 series of events as well as Bradford’s Year of Culture in 2025 on the horizon. With the right approach, the future is bright for culture in Yorkshire – something the entire regional will benefit from not just economically but also from improved access to the arts.