Strong sales for Hull-based safety specialist Arco after it protected frontline health workers during pandemic

In the year ended June 2021, Arco reported sales of £390m, an increase of 22 per cent on the previous year, and an operating profit of £18.9m.

The financial year saw the completion of the extension to its National Distribution Centre (NDC) and the company’s new office in Hull, as well as the opening of its fourth safety training centre.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Evison, managing director at Arco, said: “During the year, Arco continued to play a key role in supporting the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, helping to protect healthcare workers, the emergency services, doctors, nurses and those working in critical industries.

David Evison, managing director at Arco, said: “During the year, Arco continued to play a key role in supporting the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, helping to protect healthcare workers, the emergency services, doctors, nurses and those working in critical industries"

“I’m incredibly proud of our people and the hard work that has gone into ensuring our supply chain could meet the unprecedented demands while also maintaining vigilance on product quality and compliance. We continue to play our part in helping to shape the Government’s approach to emergency planning and preparedness, drawing on our expertise and knowledge.

“As a result of our performance, we have been able to complete a number of critical projects in Arco’s investment programme, building a strong and successful business for the future and cementing our commitment to the region.

“We have continued to support the communities in which we operate with over £800,000 shared through a range of sponsorships, grants and charitable donations.”