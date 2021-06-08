'Team Pennine' bus service to hit the roads in West Yorkshire this summer

Transdev has revealed a new brand identity for bus services in and around Huddersfield and Halifax.

‘Team Pennine’ will become a familiar name to thousands of customers in Huddersfield and Halifax when Transdev takes over bus services currently run by Yorkshire Tiger this summer.

Earlier this year, Transdev confirmed it had signed an agreement to buy the Yorkshire Tiger business for an undisclosed sum from current owners Arriva.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 163 employees at two depots in Elland, near Halifax, and Waterloo in Huddersfield are to join Transdev’s existing team of 1,200 people based at its eight existing operating centres across Yorkshire and Lancashire.

A spokesman said: "Today, Transdev is unveiling its new ‘Team Pennine’ brand identity and magenta livery which will be progressively introduced on a route-by-route basis as part of a company- wide transformation plan over the next 18 months."

Transdev CEO Alex Hornby said: “Our Team Pennine name and livery will soon be a familiar sight on the streets of Halifax and Huddersfield, as we prepare to bring our class- leading customer experience to new areas of West Yorkshire for the very first time.

“The new name symbolises our locally bespoke, people-centric approach. Bus companies are all about the local people and local places they serve, and this brand completely symbolises how we intend to run this business.

"Our colleagues and our customers in Kirklees and Calderdale will be at the heart of our decision making and service delivery.

“By starting afresh with a new brand, it helps us illustrate the positive impact we intend to bring. We have a long-term commitment to develop this exciting business, working

with our fantastic new colleagues at Elland and Waterloo depots, to build on Transdev’s track record of success in other areas across the North.

“Whilst we have plans for step changes on day one of the takeover, which we will announce soon, we will be launching a long-term plan to transform the business over the