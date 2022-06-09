The wrought iron Teviot Viaduct footbridge, opened in 1850, can usually be found supported on the north side of Roxburgh Viaduct in the Scottish Borders.

But as part of a major refurbishment its three spans were dismantled and taken for a much-needed facelift with Barnsley-based contractors AmcoGiffen.

The viaduct and its footbridge are among the 3,000+ former railway structures maintained by National Highways Historical Railways Estate (HRE) on behalf of owners, the Department for Transport. The footbridge is a key part of a popular circular walking route along the Border Abbeys Pedestrian Way.

Worker repairing the historic bridge.

Colin McNicol, Civil Engineer for National Highways HRE, said: “The suspended footbridge had been badly impacted by flooding as well as general decay and to ensure it remains safe for users, major repairs and renovations were needed.

“We are delighted with the work that has been carried out on this beautiful historic structure and we are looking forward to seeing it back in place on the side of the viaduct where it can be enjoyed by walkers now and for many generations to come.”

Working closely with Scottish Borders Council conservation officers, specialist engineers painstakingly assessed each piece of the footbridge, refurbishing and reusing as many as possible. Elements that were beyond repair were digitally scanned so exact copies could be produced using a variety of techniques including laser cutting, profiling, casting and welding. Dome-headed bolts have been used to give the appearance of rivets used on the original bridge construction.

Each of the footbridge’s three spans were then reconstructed using a combination of retained and newly fabricated elements at the Barnsley workshop and painted ready for transportation back to Scotland this week.

The workshop in Barnsley.

Dave Martin, Project Manager for AmcoGiffen said: “This has been one of our more challenging projects but also very rewarding because the bridge is so unique, and it has been really satisfying to see the bridge rebuilt to the same intricate detail as the original Victorian design. We’re looking forwarded to transporting back to site and seeing it ready for use again.”

An environmental management plan has been in place for the duration of the work to ensure the protection of the River Teviot and its ecosystem.