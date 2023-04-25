"The time of our lives": Shock as Leeds-based Triple Seven Pizza announces sudden closure

Two friends from West Yorkshire who created a thriving business together after purchasing a £150 pizza oven have been overwhelmed by the support of customers after they announced the closure of Triple Seven Pizza.

Matt Delahunty and his friend John Lincoln ran the company from a custom van based in the car park of Shire Fit gym, Calverley.

The friends - from Bradford and Leeds respectively - started out from humble beginnings.

Both were serving friends and family in their gardens - with Matt using a £150 pizza oven purchased at Lidl to start with.

John said the business sold 'Neapolitan style pizza with a Yorkshire charm'.

The pair had an army of loyal customers visiting the van each week.

However, due to ‘their lives changing’ the pair have announced the business will now close.

In a post, they said: “Ey up!

“After an amazing two years serving pizza to all you lovely lot, we are calling it a day!!

“We have had the best time and enjoyed every minute, but due to our lives changing, we find ourselves in a position where we cannot devote our love and attention to the business and refuse to give it anything less than one hundred percent.

“We can’t thank everyone that has supported us over the years enough!

“It’s been awesome! Thank you John & Matt ❤️

“P.s. please keep your eyes peeled as we will be selling our Horsebox and ooni set up!”

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post, Matt said the pair had been overwhelmed by the messages of support.

He said: “We were overwhelmed with the love we have been given in by the messages. Didn't think it'd hit us like that.”