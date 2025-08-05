The Yorkshire ISA Experiment: Shaky start to test of whether Yorkshire can beat the market

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Using the LSE’s excellent virtual portfolio tool, I’ve ‘bought’ a single share in each company and from the start of July began tracking their collective performance over the course of a year and comparing it to both the average savings rate for cash ISAs as well as the FTSE All-Share Index.

I want to see whether it is possible for Yorkshire to beat the market and if a ‘Yorkshire ISA’ would be worth establishing in real life – albeit using a simplistic method of equal backing for such a wide range of firms which is unlikely to be employed by anyone genuinely investing in the stock market.

The Yorkshire ISA Experiment is tracking the performance of the region's listed companies over a year.

However, as of market close on July 31, the ‘Yorkshire All-Share’ list I’ve created is down 3.93 per cent on its starting value, while in contrast the FTSE All-Share has risen 3.73 per cent. Meanwhile, according to Moneyfacts, the average cash savings rate stands at 3.51 per cent; a touch below the 3.52 per cent it started out at when the experiment began.

As part of the experiment, I also invited a group of readers to draw up their own lists of ‘Yorkshire champions’; selecting 10 listed firms they wanted to back over the course of the year.

To keep it simple and easy to compare, the rules for the selection was to purchase a single share in each – again not a sophisticated strategy that would or should be likely to be copied or recommended in real life.

From those entries there has been a greater spread of results, but only two entries ended the month currently in the black. Choices by Stuart Bruce were collectively up 0.98 per cent, while Altitude PR’s selections increased in value by 0.74 per cent.

So all in all, it has been a tough start to the Yorkshire ISA Experiment, but equally the stumbling start is a reminder that stock market investments should be seen as a long-term game and carry risk as well as potential reward.

During the month of July, Wetherby-based biopharmaceutical company Avacta saw the biggest regional gains – bolstered by positive updates about its drugs pipeline and confirmation of a £3.25m equity fundraise. There were also decent monthly gains for the likes of CPP Group, Everplay Group, Metir, Tissue Regenix and Card Factory.

But only 17 of the region’s 59 listed companies made gains across the course of July.

Last month also saw Rachel Reeves postpone an expected announcement on reforming the way Cash ISAs operate after months of speculation the Chancellor was going to drastically reduce the amount people can put into tax-free cash savings in a bid to encourage greater investment in stocks and shares.

But changes are still likely and will be watched even more closely should the Bank of England go through with another cut to interest rates this week as expected – a move which will reduce the amount of interest savers can expect on cash.