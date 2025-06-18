The Yorkshire ISA experiment: Our test to see if region's listed companies can beat the market

Yorkshire’s regional pride is world-famous – but what if you could harness it to financially back our county’s brilliant companies?

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s the question that’s been swirling in my head ever since a recent conversation with James Ashton, the CEO of the Quoted Companies Alliance, which advocates for the UK’s listed companies and their advisers.

We were having a conversation about Rachel Reeves looking at ways to build a stronger culture of retail investing in this country following on from previous Chancellor Jeremy Hunt proposing a ‘British ISA’ idea allowing people to invest up to £5,000 solely in UK shares on top of the existing £20,000 ISA limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Putting more money into stocks and shares has the potential to be a win-win in the right circumstances for both listed companies and savers – with the firms raising capital to fund their activities and investors having the potential for higher returns in the medium and long-run. But a variety of factors – from decent guaranteed returns on cash ISAs in recent years due to increased interest rates to a general lack of understanding about the stock market – means there has been an ongoing reluctance from many to consider stocks and shares ISAs.

Chris Burn, Head of Business and Features, is launching The Yorkshire ISA Experiment. Picture Tony Johnson

James said that while Jeremy Hunt’s idea needed some working through, the general concept of a UK tax break to allow more support of UK companies was a positive one. He also said something that really stuck with me – “If we don’t back ourselves, why would anybody else?”

While James was talking about British businesses more generally, that comment got me thinking about Yorkshire’s dozens of listed companies. The pride Yorkshirefolk have in their region is legendary and I believe many people would love the idea of backing our local businesses.

So to test that theory I’ve come up with something I’m calling ‘The Yorkshire ISA Experiment’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The London Stock Exchange has kindly provided me with a list of all 60 companies headquartered in this region which are listed on either the main or AIM markets – including the likes of Jet2, Card Factory and Persimmon.

Using the LSE’s excellent virtual portfolio tool, I’m going to ‘buy’ a single share in each company and from the start of July track their collective performance over the course of a year and compare it to both the average savings rate for cash ISAs as well as the FTSE All-Share Index.

I want to see whether it is possible for Yorkshire to beat the market and if a ‘Yorkshire ISA’ would be worth establishing in real life.

I’m also conscious that my method of equal backing for such a wide range of firms is one unlikely to be employed by anyone genuinely investing in the stock market. So if any readers would like to come up with their own ‘Yorkshire Champions’ list of regional companies to back for a year, I will also set up a virtual portfolio tracker to assess how they perform as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To keep it simple and easy to compare, the rules for the selection would be up to ten companies each with a single share in each.

Again, I’m conscious this is not a sophisticated strategy that would or should be likely to be copied or recommended in real life. I’d reiterate this is an entirely paper exercise with obvious limitations but designed to be accessible and fun. But the serious hope is that it will raise awareness about retail investing as well as the broad range of listed companies we have operating in Yorkshire.

I’m going to endeavour to put out monthly updates via our free business newsletter on how things are progressing.