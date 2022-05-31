Thirty homes to be built in Eggborough after developer buys parcel of land

Jones Homes is to deliver a mix of three, four and five-bedroom houses on a 3.47-acre site off Weeland Road in in Eggborough.

Planning permission to develop the land is already in place, having been granted by Selby District Council in March.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The development is to be known as Teasel Green, and the first homes are expected to go on sale this autumn.

A developer is to build 30 new homes in Eggborough after purchasing a parcel of land in the village.

David Ruffley, Regional Director for Jones Homes Yorkshire, said: “Now that we have acquired this site with planning consent already secured, we are expecting to start construction work at Teasel Green this summer. The development will deliver much-needed housing for the area with a mix of three, four and five-bedroom homes to meet the requirements of a range of purchasers - from first-time buyers to growing families and downsizers.

“The materials we are planning to use in the construction of new homes at the development have been selected to complement the existing buildings in the village. The provision of a public open space and the retention of existing hedgerows will ensure the site blends in with its rural surroundings.”

As part of the planning agreement, Jones Homes Yorkshire is to provide and manage the public open space on the development. Three of the 30 homes will be allocated as discounted properties, available at below open-market value to local people who meet certain criteria.

Mr Ruffley said: “Teasel Green is ideally placed for people who want to enjoy life in a village but also have easy access to several nearby towns and cities.

“The development is less than a mile from the village centre and its good selection of shops and other local services, while there are two primary schools within two miles of the site and three secondary schools within a five-mile radius.