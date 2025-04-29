Three-year YPO and NSPCC partnership takes safer childhoods message on the road

The familiar vans of one of the UK’s leading education suppliers will spread the word about changing children’s lives for the better, after YPO renewed its charity partnership with the NSPCC.

To celebrate the renewal of a tie-up that has already raised a six-figure sum for the charity, four YPO delivery vans will feature special livery that includes a YPO-NSPCC joint logo with the message: “Creating Safer Childhoods”.

The vans also spread the word about how people can contact the charity’s Childline by calling 0800 1111. A larger-than-life illustration of two children against a background of YPO’s market-leading glue sticks bears the message, “This is more than just a glue stick …” as part of a wider campaign that supports education, raises awareness about the children’s charity’s Childline service, and supports the NSPCC through sales of the YPO product range.

Philippe Galland, brand manager at YPO, said: “Our products are much more than just a resource for the classroom. This is why we have reworked our packaging and are running this campaign. We believe that including NSPCC messaging could transform a child’s life, while being a key part of pupils’ education outcome.

YPO and NSPCC branded van

“Thousands of children use our products every day. Sadly, some of them are potentially at risk. Providing them with information about how to get in touch with Childline gives them an opportunity to seek help more easily.

“The NSPCC and YPO’s new dual branding, with its clasped hands, symbolises our strong relationship. The concept was to bring together our social value, our desire to be kind and our ambition to make a difference. The design is unique, and we are immensely proud to be part of this journey with the NSPCC.”

YPO, one of the UK’s largest public buying organisations, first chose the NSPCC as its corporate charity partner in 2022 and through product sales has raised more than £114,000 to date, with more donations being added to this total through the fundraising efforts of YPO staff such as business manager Tara Charlesworth, whose London Marathon run on Sunday raised more than £3,800.

YPO managing director Simon Hill announced that the partnership would run for the next three years at the organisation’s Supplier Summit 2025. The conference in Halifax brought together more than 200 of the biggest names in procurement and the supply chain for the first such meeting since the introduction of the Procurement Act 2023 in February.

YPO and NSPCC dual brand logo

He said: “We’re delighted to carry on working with the NSPCC to protect children and young people across the UK.

“Our successful partnership has already raised a significant sum of money as well as valuable awareness for the charity. It’s a fantastic example of how we can all collaborate to benefit children. We look forward to continuing these efforts in the years ahead.”

Fay Purves, NSPCC corporate partnerships manager, said: “Our partnership with YPO has been a huge success for the past three years, and we are delighted that they have chosen to extend our relationship for another three years.

“Our Childline service is available to children and young people around the clock, so no matter what they are going through or how they are feeling, there is always someone available online or over the phone to offer help and support whenever they need it.

YPO assistant category buyer Cheryl Gahan with the van that features joint YPO-NSPCC logo and livery to raise awareness about the children’s charity

“The newly branded products and delivery vans will help to raise awareness of this vital service to children in schools across the country and help them seek support from our counsellors when they need it most.”