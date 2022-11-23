On Tuesday, November 22, 2022 the Top 50 Boutique Hotels in the UK were announced and the list is curated and voted by industry experts, hoteliers, travel writers and influencers. Yorkshire was represented by four hotels in the top 50; Grantley Hall, Yorebridge House, Middleton Lodge and Grays Court Hotel and Restaurant.
The hotel that came in first place is Lime Wood Hotel, set in the heart of New Forest national park, which has jumped up 18 places from last year’s list. Lime Wood Hotel is home to the Herb House Spa with indoor and outdoor pools with stunning forest views.
The Southwest of England dominated this year’s list with its stylish staycations taking 14 of the top 50 spots, as well as the Lime Wood Hotel. Heckfield Place in Hampshire took third place, The Newt in Somerset came in second place and The Pig at Bridge Place placed in the top 10 spots.
The North of England is well represented with seven in the list from Cumbria and the Lake District, including Another Place and Moor Hall Restaurant with Rooms. Scotland also topped the list with four being named including The Fife Arms and Foyers Lodge.
This year’s Highest New Entrant is Lympstone Manor at number five on the list, which is based in Devon and is set on 28 acres of grounds. Chef Michael Caines MBE heads up the Michelin-starred kitchen and focuses on seasonality and local produce.
Beaverbrook, based in the Surrey Hills, is this year’s Highest Climber from 45th place to 32nd place in the space of a year. Each room is named after a famous occupant and the Gatsbyesque art-deco Bar, named after Beaverbrook’s creative director Sir Frank Lowe.
This year’s Food and Beverage winner is Number One Bruton in Somerset and Most Unique Experience was claimed by Gilpin Hotel and Lake House in Cumbria and the Best Service award was taken by Gravetye Manor, nestled in the Sussex countryside.
Group director of hospitality and manufacturing at William Reed, Chris Lowe, said: “We’re delighted to be revealing this fantastic new list and see such strong movement in this year’s Top 50 Boutique Hotels.
“Our number one has jumped up 18 places from last year and the highest new entry is number five which is testament to those teams’ stellar efforts. With staycations continuing to be a focus for Britons, it is encouraging to see such strong regional presence this year and such a wide range of unique hotel experiences to enjoy.”
The Boutique Hotel list follows on from the success of the Top 50 Cocktail Bars, as well as the long running and popular Top 50 Gastropubs.
The full Top 50 Boutique Hotels 2022 list
1 - Lime Wood Hotel, Hampshire
2 - The Newt, Somerset
3 - Heckfield Place, Hampshire
4 - The Pig at Bridge Place, Kent
5 - Lympstone Manor, Devon
6 - Grantley Hall, Ripon
7 - Artist Residence London, London
8 - Idle Rocks, Cornwall
9 - Thyme, Cotswolds
10 - Padstow Townhouse, Cornwall
11 - Yorebridge House, Leyburn
12 - Hambleton Hall, Rutland
13 - Beaverbrook, Surrey
14 - Gilpin Hotel and Lake House, Cumbria
15 - The Fife Arms, Scotland
16 - The Queensbury, Somerset
17 - Foyers Lodge, Scotland
18 - Another Place, Cumbria
19 - The Mandrake, London
20 - Moor Hall Restaurant with Rooms, Lancashire
21 - Scarlet Hotel, Cornwall
22 - Hotel Tresanton, Cornwall
23 - Titchwell Manor Hotel, Norfolk
24 - Watergate Bay, Cornwall
25 - Wild Thyme and Honey, Gloucestershire
26 - L’oscar London, London
27 - Middleton Lodge, Richmond
28 - Rothay Manor, Cumbria
29 - The Gallivant, Sussex
30 - The Tawny Hotel, Staffordshire
31 - The Wild Rabbit, Oxfordshire
32 - Calcot Manor Hotel, Cotswolds
33 - Grays Court Hotel & Restaurant, York
34 - Number One Bruton, Somerset
35 - Hampton Manor, West Midlands
36 - The Rectory Hotel, Wiltshire
37 - The Zetter Townhouse Clerkenwell, London
38 - Hipping Hall, Cumbria
39 - Cliveden House, Berkshire
40 - Links House at Royal Dornoch, Scotland
41 - Great Fosters, Surrey
42 - Dormy House Hotel, Cotswolds
43 - Henrietta Hotel, London
44 - Gravetye Manor, Sussex
45 - House of Gods, Scotland
46 - The Samling Hotel, Cumbria
47 - Seaham Hall, Durham
48 - Linthwaite House, Cumbria
49 - Grove of Narberth, Pembrokeshire
50 - Number 38 Clifton, Somerset