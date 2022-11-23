The top 50 boutique hotels in the UK have been revealed - and four them are based in Yorkshire.

On Tuesday, November 22, 2022 the Top 50 Boutique Hotels in the UK were announced and the list is curated and voted by industry experts, hoteliers, travel writers and influencers. Yorkshire was represented by four hotels in the top 50; Grantley Hall, Yorebridge House, Middleton Lodge and Grays Court Hotel and Restaurant.

The hotel that came in first place is Lime Wood Hotel, set in the heart of New Forest national park, which has jumped up 18 places from last year’s list. Lime Wood Hotel is home to the Herb House Spa with indoor and outdoor pools with stunning forest views.

The Southwest of England dominated this year’s list with its stylish staycations taking 14 of the top 50 spots, as well as the Lime Wood Hotel. Heckfield Place in Hampshire took third place, The Newt in Somerset came in second place and The Pig at Bridge Place placed in the top 10 spots.

Yorebridge House, Bainbridge, near Leyburn. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

The North of England is well represented with seven in the list from Cumbria and the Lake District, including Another Place and Moor Hall Restaurant with Rooms. Scotland also topped the list with four being named including The Fife Arms and Foyers Lodge.

This year’s Highest New Entrant is Lympstone Manor at number five on the list, which is based in Devon and is set on 28 acres of grounds. Chef Michael Caines MBE heads up the Michelin-starred kitchen and focuses on seasonality and local produce.

Beaverbrook, based in the Surrey Hills, is this year’s Highest Climber from 45th place to 32nd place in the space of a year. Each room is named after a famous occupant and the Gatsbyesque art-deco Bar, named after Beaverbrook’s creative director Sir Frank Lowe.

This year’s Food and Beverage winner is Number One Bruton in Somerset and Most Unique Experience was claimed by Gilpin Hotel and Lake House in Cumbria and the Best Service award was taken by Gravetye Manor, nestled in the Sussex countryside.

Exterior of Grays Court Hotel, Chapter House Street, York. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Group director of hospitality and manufacturing at William Reed, Chris Lowe, said: “We’re delighted to be revealing this fantastic new list and see such strong movement in this year’s Top 50 Boutique Hotels.

“Our number one has jumped up 18 places from last year and the highest new entry is number five which is testament to those teams’ stellar efforts. With staycations continuing to be a focus for Britons, it is encouraging to see such strong regional presence this year and such a wide range of unique hotel experiences to enjoy.”

The Boutique Hotel list follows on from the success of the Top 50 Cocktail Bars, as well as the long running and popular Top 50 Gastropubs.

The full Top 50 Boutique Hotels 2022 list

Interior of Grays Court Hotel, Chapter House Street, York. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

1 - Lime Wood Hotel, Hampshire

2 - The Newt, Somerset

3 - Heckfield Place, Hampshire

4 - The Pig at Bridge Place, Kent

5 - Lympstone Manor, Devon

6 - Grantley Hall, Ripon

7 - Artist Residence London, London

8 - Idle Rocks, Cornwall

9 - Thyme, Cotswolds

10 - Padstow Townhouse, Cornwall

11 - Yorebridge House, Leyburn

12 - Hambleton Hall, Rutland

13 - Beaverbrook, Surrey

14 - Gilpin Hotel and Lake House, Cumbria

15 - The Fife Arms, Scotland

16 - The Queensbury, Somerset

17 - Foyers Lodge, Scotland

18 - Another Place, Cumbria

19 - The Mandrake, London

20 - Moor Hall Restaurant with Rooms, Lancashire

21 - Scarlet Hotel, Cornwall

22 - Hotel Tresanton, Cornwall

23 - Titchwell Manor Hotel, Norfolk

24 - Watergate Bay, Cornwall

25 - Wild Thyme and Honey, Gloucestershire

26 - L’oscar London, London

27 - Middleton Lodge, Richmond

28 - Rothay Manor, Cumbria

29 - The Gallivant, Sussex

30 - The Tawny Hotel, Staffordshire

31 - The Wild Rabbit, Oxfordshire

32 - Calcot Manor Hotel, Cotswolds

33 - Grays Court Hotel & Restaurant, York

34 - Number One Bruton, Somerset

35 - Hampton Manor, West Midlands

36 - The Rectory Hotel, Wiltshire

37 - The Zetter Townhouse Clerkenwell, London

38 - Hipping Hall, Cumbria

39 - Cliveden House, Berkshire

40 - Links House at Royal Dornoch, Scotland

41 - Great Fosters, Surrey

42 - Dormy House Hotel, Cotswolds

43 - Henrietta Hotel, London

44 - Gravetye Manor, Sussex

45 - House of Gods, Scotland

46 - The Samling Hotel, Cumbria

47 - Seaham Hall, Durham

48 - Linthwaite House, Cumbria

49 - Grove of Narberth, Pembrokeshire