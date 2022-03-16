Twenty jobs created as 18th century Old Swan in Gargrave reopens after devastating fire

The Old Swan in Gargrave has reopened following a £400,000 investment. The owners of The Old Swan Inn had committed to rebuilding the 18th-century village pub after it was ravaged by a fire in 2020.

Bosses at the pub have described it as the perfect place for a pitstop from long walks and bike riding around Gargrave, Malham, Grassington, and Ribblehead and The Three Yorkshire Peaks.

Julie Joyce, General Manager of The Old Swan, said: “I am so excited about the future of The Old Swan. It is a new chapter for the pub and I cannot wait to see it go from strength to strength. We are delighted to welcome guests and the community again.”

A spokesman said: "The Old Swan has a blend of modern and traditional combined to create a welcoming environment. With four areas in the pub, there is a space for everyone. The new bar area sees new seating and a furnished wood bar. Throughout, the pub’s new look uses warm and natural tones, with bold statement pieces, feature walls and bric-a-brac. Quirky memorabilia displayed around the pub is sure to continue to catch your eye each time you visit."

The Old Swan is part of the Stonegate Group, which is one of the largest pub companies in the UK. Its portfolio includes 4,500 sites, split across the managed division and leased and tenanted businesses.

Earlier this month, the former pub landlord admitted deliberately setting fire to his own business.Timothy Sharp, 54, was charged with arson with intent to damage property and being reckless as to whether the life of another was endangered in relation to the blaze at The Old Swan Inn in Gargrave, near Skipton, in July 2020.

He has since moved to the Isle of Man and appeared via video link at Bradford Crown Court to enter his guilty plea, having failed to turn up to an earlier hearing at Skipton Magistrates Court in December. A warrant for his arrest was subsequently issued.