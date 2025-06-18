Two high profile automotive Yorkshire companies join forces to disrupt the UK’s motoring market

Two automotive companies from Yorkshire with powerful reputations nationwide have joined forces in a move to disrupt and enhance the UK’s motoring industry.

Leeds-based AMT Auto which operates in car rentals, leasing, sales, subscription and insurance has acquired Knaresborough-based Redline Specialist Cars, one of the nation’s largest independent dealer of prestige, performance and supercars.

It means the two highly experienced businesses, which already work closely together, are set to be a dominant force countrywide in car sales.

AMT Auto began in 1995 as a leasing finance brokerage and over the past 30 years has evolved into a £60 million enterprise, now employing more than 220 people across the UK. The company is well-known as a great supporter of Yorkshire sport, sponsoring Leeds United, Leeds Rhinos and Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

Pictured (from left) Rob Milner, sales director a Redline Specialist Cars, Neil McGawley managing director at AMT Auto and John Graeme, operations Director Redline Specialist Cars.

Redline Specialist Cars began in 1997 with 25 cars on a forecourt in Leeds and has grown to now sell around 2,000 luxury cars yearly nationwide and is one of the UK’s largest independent dealers of prestige cars, employing a 34-strong workforce.

AMT Auto is committed to its Yorkshire roots with new premises opening soon in Morley while another side of the business, AMT Contract Hire & Leasing, has recently relocated to a modern base on Kirkstall Road in Leeds.

AMT Auto managing director Neil McGawley, who founded the company, said: “Redline Specialist Cars is a fantastic brand and business and this alliance is set to take the AMT Group to a whole new level.

“This merger offers significant strategic advantages and enhances what we already believe to be the widest range of vehicle solutions currently available, giving our customers even more choice and even better service. We are more powerful together.”

Redline has showrooms in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, and Cirencester in Gloucestershire and also sells a large number of vehicles online. They include prestige brands such as Aston Martin, Rolls-Royce, Bentley, BMW, Range Rover and Land Rover along with supercars such as Porsche, Lamborghini, Ferrari and McLaren.

Redline co-director John Graeme said: “AMT is the number one brand at what they do and Redline is the number one brand at what we do so it all makes perfect sense.”

Redline co-director Robert Milner added: “This merger is a big step for both Redline and AMT, solidifying our position as a powerful force in the UK automotive industry. We share the same vision and ambition as AMT and by joining forces we will elevate both businesses, offering unparalleled choice and service to our customers. It’s a win-win for everyone.”