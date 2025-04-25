Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two Steps first opened on Sharrow Vale Road, Sheffield in 1895 where it remains to this day.

For 130 years, the fish and chip shop has been owned by various people who have maintained its original exterior and interior appearance.

Laggy Kafetzis, 59, who lives in Sheffield, bought the shop in 2001 initially as part of a 12-month project.

Laggy Kafetzis, owner of Two Steps. (Pic credit: Laggy Kafetzis)

However, he fell in love with the area and the locals and has owned it ever since.

The shop has continued to thrive throughout its history and is now believed to be the oldest fish and chip shop in Britain.

“When I took it over, it was only a 12-month project for me,” Mr Kafetzis said.

“But I just liked the area and the shop and I realised that I couldn’t really change anything to the shop because that was its beauty.

Exterior of Two Steps. (Pic credit: Laggy Kafetzis)

“That’s kept me here for around 24 years. It’s a nice area with nice people and a nice shop.”

There is an interesting backstory behind the name of the shop.

“It got its name Two Steps during the First World War,” Mr Kafetzis said.

“There used to be five fish and chip shops on the same road and there was an army barracks not far away.

“When they were sent to get their fish and chip order they used to say, ‘go to the chip shop with the two steps to get in’ and that’s how it got its name Two Steps.

“It didn’t have a name before.”

The shop has remained popular with customers, some of whom visit to reminisce about their personal connection with the shop.

“It’s a lovely little shop the way it is, so we haven’t changed anything,” Mr Kafetzis said.

“It’s very old fashioned, it’s traditional, it does fish and chips, it doesn’t do kebabs, pizzas or anything else, just a very old fashioned fish and chip shop.

“A lot of people just come back to reminisce.

“Those who have moved to London, Birmingham or Bristol, they still come up occasionally when they’re in Yorkshire and tell me their stories. They have an affinity with the shop which is always nice to hear.

“You know everybody; the same people come, then their children come, then I get stories about how they used to come with their great-great grandfathers. It’s enjoyable to hear.

“It’s quite popular but fish and chips are quite subjective, one loves it and another might not. We’re fairly busy so we’re doing something right.”

Mr Kafetzis said that there have been many challenges over the last five or six years in particular with inflation.

“A lot of my friends have given up and sold their fish and chip shops,” he said.

“So many have closed because it’s difficult to keep it viable. The price of everything now has skyrocketed.

“The gas and electricity we use had quadrupled at one stage, the cost of it, the fish in the past three months has seen a 60 per cent rise, so it’s just trying to keep the prices low.

“A lot of the fish and chip shops have closed but we are plodding on.”

Mr Kafetzis told The Yorkshire Post the secret to the shop’s resilience.

“One thing is always buying the best quality you can get,” he said.

“Sometimes fish is totally unprofitable but you have to bear that cost now and again. If you drop quality then you’re going to lose your customers.

“It’s better to lose money for a while and keep your customers happy because they always come back and try not to cut corners.