Hammerson confirms talks over possible sale of Victoria Gate and Victoria Quarter shopping centres in Leeds for £120m

Victoria Gate, which Hammerson opened in October 2016, forms part of the Victoria Leeds shopping destination.

Anchored by John Lewis’s first store in the city, the arcades are also home to a range of brands including Anthropologie, GANT, Hackett, Joules, Rolex by Prestons, COS and international restaurant group D&D.

Luxury brands at Victoria Leeds including Jo Malone, Ted Baker, Paul Smith and Kurt Geiger.

Hammerson has confirmed it is in talks over the possible sale of Victoria Gate and Victoria Quarter shopping centres for £120m

In a statement, Hammerson, said it noted recent press speculation and added: "Hammerson's strategy remains to realign the portfolio to focus on prime urban estates through disposals of non-core assets, to strengthen the balance sheet, and to re-cycle capital into its core portfolio and its development pipeline.

"The company confirms that it is in discussions with entities related to Redical Holdings AG on terms for a possible sale of its Victoria Gate and Victoria Quarter shopping centres.

"There can be no certainty that a transaction will take place, but the company confirms the pricing under discussion is £120m, which would represent a class 2 transaction. The company will provide a further announcement if appropriate."

In October, Victoria Gate owner Hammerson revealed the number of shoppers heading to its sites had improved to between 15 per cent and 20 per cent below pre-Covid levels.

But the commercial property owner, which also operates the Birmingham Bullring and London’s Brent Cross, said despite the numbers still being below pandemic levels, all rents must be paid, adding: “We do not anticipate granting future concessions and all avenues to collect rents due are being pursued.”