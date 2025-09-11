VisitEngland 2025 Rose Award: 15 Yorkshire cottages, B&Bs and hotels win hospitality awards
The Rose Awards recognise the accommodation providers across England and celebrate the establishments where the owners, management and employees provide experiences for their customers.
VisitEngland has announced this year’s winners of its Accommodation Quality Scheme 2025 Rose Awards.
Businesses within the hospitality industry across the country, including Yorkshire, pride themselves on customer service. These awards celebrate those who prioritise their customers’ needs.
VisitEngland director, Andrew Stokes, said: “The ROSE Awards honour England's outstanding accommodation providers who combine excellent hospitality with exceptional service to create lasting memories for their guests.
“These establishments anchor great holidays, encouraging visitors to discover more locally whilst generating vital tourism income for communities.
“From boutique glamping to premier B&Bs, characterful pubs to family holiday parks, and working farms to secluded retreats, England's diverse accommodation sector offers something special for every taste and budget.”
The Rose Award recipients were selected from Assessor comments and online feedback from overseas and domestic visitors.
They include all types of accommodation from B&Bs/guesthouses, self-catering and hotels to parks, glamping sites and hostels and cover a range of ratings from three to five stars.
This year, 15 Yorkshire hospitality businesses have made the list.
List of VisitEngland’s Rose Award winners in Yorkshire
Barley Barn at Sandsend Bay Cottages, Whitby (self-catering)
Bellevue Apartment 1, Redcar (self-catering)
Copper Cottage at South Newlands Farm Cottages, York (self-catering)
Lovesome Hill Farm, Northallerton (guest accommodation)
Mansion House, Scarborough (guest accommodation)
Newbegin House, Beverley (guest accommodation)
Otter Cottage, Ripon (self-catering)
Ploughcroft Cottage, Halifax (guest accommodation)
Quebecs Luxury Apartments, Leeds (serviced apartment)
Sandfield House Farm Caravan Park, Whitby (holiday park)
Stone House Hotel, Leyburn (hotel)
Storm Jameson Court, Leeds (campus)
The Cake House at Heritage Escapes, Bridlington (self-catering)
The Plovery at Church Farm Self-Catering Cottages, Driffield (self-catering)
West Acre, Wistow (self-catering)