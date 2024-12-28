VisitEngland’s Tourism 2025 finalists: Scarborough railway manager named among 10 finalists for ‘unsung hero’ of England’s tourism industry award

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob

Search and Trends Writer

Published 28th Dec 2024, 06:00 GMT
VisitEngland has announced its 10 finalists to make the shortlist of its annual search to find the unsung hero of England’s tourism industry.

VisitEngland’s Tourism Superstar competition, now in its 13th year, is searching for champions working in tourism who provide the most memorable experiences for visitors, as well as showcasing the variety and quality of England’s tourism offer and destinations.

The 10 finalists were chosen out of dozens of submissions from employers and destinations across England covering all areas of tourism.

The finalists go on to compete for the title of Tourism Superstar, decided by a public vote and run on VisitEngland’s website.

A train sets off from Scarborough's North Bay Railway. (Pic credit: Richard Ponter)A train sets off from Scarborough's North Bay Railway. (Pic credit: Richard Ponter)
A train sets off from Scarborough's North Bay Railway. (Pic credit: Richard Ponter)

The operations manager, Steve Johnson, at Scarborough North Bay Railway has been named one of the finalists.

The 93-year-old railway has been a tourist attraction for decades due to the two-mile return journey which has beautiful views along the North Bay coastline.

VisitEngland director, Andrew Stokes, said: “Tourism Superstar provides the public with an opportunity to celebrate individuals within England’s tourism industry who go above and beyond time-after-time to give visitors truly exceptional experiences.

“From creating memorable stays in castles to showcasing England’s brilliant museums and art galleries, from running animal sanctuaries that connect people with nature to providing fantastic experiences on heritage railways, the finalists truly go the extra mile in their role as tourism ambassadors.

Scarborough's North Bay railway in March 1960.Scarborough's North Bay railway in March 1960.
Scarborough's North Bay railway in March 1960.

“We have the most fantastic, passionate people working in England’s tourism industry who continually raise the customer service bar. We congratulate the 10 finalists and wish them every success in the competition, though of course they are all superstars already.

“Please do show your support for our outstanding finalists and cast your votes once the VisitEngland Tourism Superstar public competition opens.”

VisitEngland’s Tourism Superstar 2025 finalists are:

1 - Andy Yeoman, Dartmoor Zoo, Devon

2 - Wendy Wilshere, 11Arches/Kynren, County Durham

3 - Zeb Fisher, Wild at Heart Animal Sanctuary, Isle of Wight

4 - Ben Francis, ROARR!, Norfolk

5 - Steve Johnson, Scarborough North Bay Railway, North Yorkshire

6 - Max Sadgrove, Adventure Island, Essex

7 - Graham Barclay, Adam Henson’s Cotswold Park Farm, Gloucestershire

8 - Southampton Saints, City of Southampton Port, Hampshire

9 - Hannah Clapp, Muncaster Castle, Gardens and Estate, Cumbria

10 - The team at Leicester Museums and Galleries, Leicestershire

The public will be able to vote for their favourite superstar on VisitEngland’s website from mid-February 2025 when the competition officially opens.

Short films of all the finalists, carrying out their duties in their tourism roles, promoting their local destinations will be shown on VisitEngland’s website to support with voting. Voting runs until the end of English Tourism Week (ETW). ETW takes place from March 14 to 23, 2025.

The superstar with the highest number of votes is crowned winner at the end of the competition with the Tourism Superstar award handed out in spring at the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence event.

