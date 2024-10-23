VisitEngland has announced its Visitor Attraction Accolades for 2023-2024 and nine of them are based in Yorkshire including Green Howards Museum and RHS Garden Harlow Carr.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

VisitEngland has announced the winners of its Visitor Attraction Accolades on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, recognising excellence within the visitor attraction sector.

The accolades were awarded to 72 English attractions covering all aspects of what makes an outstanding visitor experience. The five categories include: ‘Welcome’, ‘Quality Food and Drink’, ‘Hidden Gem’, ‘Best Told Story’, and ‘Gold’ for overall excellence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards were allocated based on scores that attractions obtained following their annual VisitEngland Visitor Attraction Quality Scheme assessment.

VisitEngland’s accolades are awarded to celebrate excellence within the visitor attraction sector and showcase those businesses in the VisitEngland Visitor Attraction Quality Scheme that go the extra mile to provide a high-quality day out.

Zoe Utley, head of collections, at Green Howards Museum. | James Hardisty

The participants include historic houses, gardens, country parks, farm attractions, galleries, museums, churches and cathedrals.

VisitEngland director, Andrew Stokes, said: “These accolades highlight the wonderful visitor experiences provided by English attractions, from the warmest of welcomes to amazing food and drink, from great storytelling to outstanding customer service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our tourism businesses are the bedrock of our industry and it is wonderful to highlight and celebrate the fantastic service and experiences they give visitors, time-after-time.

Celebrity florist Jonathan Moseley holding a colourful florial pumpkin display. | James Hardisty

“From museums, gardens and nature reserves to farm attractions, estates and theme parks, these attractions go out of their way to make visits memorable.”

List of Yorkshire tourist attractions that won VisitEngland Visitor Attraction Awards