This year’s VisitEngland Rose Award winners have been announced - and 13 hospitality businesses of hotels, cottages and B&Bs are based in Yorkshire.

On Wednesday, September 11, 2024, VisitEngland published 100 winners of its Rose Awards for 2024.

The Rose Awards celebrates and credits the accommodation providers across England who give the warmest of welcomes and where staff offer incredible experiences for their guests regardless of star rating, style or type of accommodation.

Many businesses across the country, including Yorkshire, pride themselves on providing top quality service to their customers and aim to put hospitality first above all else. The awards celebrate those who put their customers’ experiences and wellbeing first.

The Farrier. (Pic credit: Richard Ponter)

Director at VisitEngland, Andrew Stokes, said: "The ROSE Awards recognise the accommodation providers in England who deliver a fantastic welcome, provide outstanding customer service and make magical memories for their visitors.

"They create the bedrock on which tourists build their holiday memories, encouraging them to discover more of the area and driving tourism spend across local communities.

"From glamorous glamping to world leading B&Bs, from pubs to holiday parks, farms to rural retreats to self-catering cottages, there is a place to stay to suit all tastes and budgets in England with the awards highlighting the amazing diversity on offer.”

The White Bear Hotel, Masham. (Pic credit: Gerard Binks)

The Rose Award winners were nominated by VisitEngland’s quality scheme assessors and selected from assessor comments and online feedback from overseas and domestic visitors.

Recipients of the awards include all types of accommodation from B&Bs/guesthouses, self-catering and hotels to parks, glamping sites and hostels and cover a range of ratings from three to five stars, as well as accredited properties.

There are 13 winners that are based in Yorkshire, below is a full list of them.

List of VisitEngland’s Rose Award winners in Yorkshire

Ann’s Cottage and The Old Smithy - Pickering (Guest Accommodation)

Archways at Loand House Court - Pickering (Self-Catering)

Barn Owl at Incline View Holidays - Great Ayton (Glamping)

Daisy at Killerby Old Hall - Cayton (Glamping)

Ellerbeck Cottage at Hungate Cottages - Pickering (Self-Catering)

MonkBridge House - York (Guest Accommodation)

Pasture House at Pasture House Holiday Cottages - Driffield (Self-Catering)

Sherlock Cottage - Whitby (Self-Catering)

The Farrier - Scarborough (Guest Accommodation)

The Helaina - Scarborough (Guest Accommodation)

The Moorings - Whitby (Self-Catering)

The White Bear - Masham (Guest Accommodation)