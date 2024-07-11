Yorkshire attractions Cannon Hall and Yorkshire Wildlife Park named among most visited in England in VisitEngland survey
The annual VisitEngland survey looks at trends in visitor numbers and profiles, entrance fees, employment, sustainability, accessibility by public transport, funding, and marketing and communication.
There are lists of most visited free attractions and most visited paid attractions in England and Yorkshire venues have made both of these lists.
In the report, which was published on July 11, 2024, the survey showed that attractions in England had an 11 per cent increase in the volume of total visits from 2022 to 2023, however this is still 28 per cent below 2019 levels.
Museums, art galleries and places of worship received the highest increase in visits every year (20 per cent) and (19 per cent) respectively.
It appears that the sector grew to an increase in overseas visits to attractions in 2023 (an 80 per cent increase in 2022) and an increase in school trips in 2023. However, overall sites reported a two per cent decline in domestic visits.
The 13th century museum Cannon Hall in Cawthorne, Barnsley, has been listed as one of the most visited free attractions in England out of 20 - beating out the Imperial War Museum in London and the Oxford University Museum of Natural History.
The museum was first inhabited by Gilbert Canun and more than 300 years later it was expanded and improved the Hall and grounds by the Spencer and Spencer Stanhope family. It now houses collections of fine and decorative arts and is situated in 70 acres of historic parkland.
Yorkshire Wildlife Park was listed as one of the most visited paid attractions in England out of 20 - beating out Beamish: The Living Museum of the North and Shakespeare’s Globe.
This zoo and wildlife conservation and rehabilitation centre is a tourist attraction located in Branton, near Doncaster and opened in 2009 on the site of Brockholes Farm. It used to be a riding school and petting zoo, and now it features 500 animals of 100 species.
Top 20 most visited free attractions in England
1 - British Museum
Category: Museum
2022 visitors: 4,097,253
2023 visitors: 5,820,860
% change (2022-2023): 42
2 - Natural History Museum
Category: Museum
2022 visitors: 4,812,806
2023 visitors: 5,686,601
% change (2022-2023): 18
3 - Tate Modern
Category: Museum
2022 visitors: 3,883,160
2023 visitors: 4,729,444
% change (2022-2023): 22
4 - Brighton Pier
Category: Other
2022 visitors: 4,632,108
2023 visitors: 4,235,165
% change (2022-2023): -9
5 - National Gallery
Category: Museum and/or Art Gallery
2022 visitors: 2,727,119
2023 visitors: 3,096,508
% change (2022-2023): 14
6 - Victorian and Albert Museum
Category: Museum
2022 visitors: 2,359,887
2023 visitors: 3,089,434
% change (2022-2023): 31
7 - Science Museum
Category: Museum
2022 visitors: 2,334,930
2023 visitors: 2,956,886
% change (2022-2023): 27
8 - Somerset House
Category: Historic House/House and Garden/Palace
2022 visitors: 2,346,580
2023 visitors: 2,727,677
% change (2022-2023): 16
9 - Royal Museums Greenwich
Category: Museum
2022 visitors: 1,630,112
2023 visitors: 2,506,962
% change (2022-2023): 54
10 - British Library
Category: Museum and/or Art Gallery
2022 visitors: 1,149,070
2023 visitors: 1,390,378
% change (2022-2023): 21
11 - The Abbey Gardens and Abbey Ruins
Category: Place of Worship (still in use)
2022 visitors: 1,362,874
2023 visitors: 1,345,058
% change (2022-2023): -1
12 - National Portrait Gallery
Category: Museum and/or Art Gallery
2022 visitors: Not available
2023 visitors: 1,164,018
% change (2022-2023): Not Available
13 - Tate Britain
Category: Museum
2022 visitors: 913,395
2023 visitors: 1,091,218
% change (2022-2023): 19
14 - Cannon Hall Museum, Park and Gardens
Category: Museum and/or Art Gallery
2022 visitors: 841,642
2023 visitors: 983,108
% change (2022-2023): 17
15 - The Horniman Public Museum and Public Park Trust
Category: Museum and/or Art Gallery
2022 visitors: 790,067
2023 visitors: 924,480
% change (2022-2023): 17
16 - Ashmolean Museum
Category: Museum and/or Art Gallery
2022 visitors: 728,183
2023 visitors: 900,277
% change (2022-2023): 24
17 - Midlands Arts Centre (MAC)
Category: Other
2022 visitors: 804,236
2023 visitors: 853,355
% change (2022-2023): 6
18 - Bodleian Libraries
Category: Museum and/or Art Gallery
2022 visitors: 711,478
2023 visitors: 842,221
% change (2022-2023): 18
19 - Imperial War Museum London
Category: Museum and/or Art Gallery
2022 visitors: 684,909
2023 visitors: 841,575
% change (2022-2023): 23
20 - Oxford University Museum of Natural History
Category: Museum and/or Art Gallery
2022 visitors: 675,557
2023 visitors: 768,986
% change (2022-2023): 14
1 - Tower of London
Category: Castle/Fort
2022 visitors: 2,019,868
2023 visitors: 2,791,834
% change (2022-2023): 38
Price for Adult Entry: £15 or Over
2 - Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew
Category: Garden
2022 visitors: 1,963,885
2023 visitors: 1,974,295
% change (2022-2023): 1
Price for Adult Entry: 15 or Over
3 - Chester Zoo
Category: Safari Park/Zoo/Aquarium/Aviary
2022 visitors: 1,835,374
2023 visitors: 1,941,754
% change (2022-2023): 6
Price for Adult Entry: 15 or Over
4 - Westminster Abbey
Category: Place of Worship (still in use)
2022 visitors: 1,062,909
2023 visitors: 1,587,866
% change (2022-2023): 49
Price for Adult Entry: 15 or Over
5 - St Paul’s Cathedral
Category: Place of Worship (still in use)
2022 visitors: 1,193,888
2023 visitors: 1,499,575
% change (2022-2023): 26
Price for Adult Entry: 15 or Over
6 - Windsor Castle
Category: Castle/Fort
2022 visitors: 827,331
2023 visitors: 1,374,607
% change (2022-2023): 66
Price for Adult Entry: 15 or Over
7 - Stonehenge
Category: Historic Monument/Archaeological Site
2022 visitors: 977,316
2023 visitors: 1,327,423
% change (2022-2023): 36
Price for Adult Entry: 15 or Over
8 - Windermere Lake Cruises
Category: Other Historic/Scenic Transport Operator
2022 visitors: 1,303,609
2023 visitors: 1,319,696
% change (2022-2023): 1
Price for Adult Entry: £10.00-£14.99
9 - RHS Garden Wisley
Category: Garden
2022 visitors: 1,439,829
2023 visitors: 1,306,664
% change (2022-2023): -9
Price for Adult Entry: 15 or Over
10 - Colchester Zoo
Category: Safari Park/Zoo/Aquarium/Aviary
2022 visitors: 974,790
2023 visitors: 1,003,817
% change (2022-2023): 3
Price for Adult Entry: 15 or Over
11 - Roman Baths
Category: Historic Monument/Archaeological Site
2022 visitors: 851,854
2023 visitors: 991,437
% change (2022-2023): 16
Price for Adult Entry: 15 or Over
12 - Tower Bridge
Category: Heritage/Visitor Centre
2022 visitors: 648,001
2023 visitors: 960,670
% change (2022-2023): 48
Price for Adult Entry: £10.00-£14.99
13 - Blenheim Palace
Category: Historic House/House and Garden/Palace
2022 visitors: 821,585
2023 visitors: 945,412
% change (2022-2023): 15
Price for Adult Entry: 15 or Over
14 - Yorkshire Wildlife Park
Category: Safari Park/Zoo/Aquarium/Aviary
2022 visitors: 932,444
2023 visitors: 921,008
% change (2022-2023): -1
Price for Adult Entry: 15 or Over
15 - Portsmouth Historic Dockyard
Category: Museum and/or Art Gallery
2022 visitors: 719,009
2023 visitors: 873,491
% change (2022-2023): 21
Price for Adult Entry: 15 or Over
16 - Old Royal Naval College
Category: Other Historic Property
2022 visitors: 731,344
2023 visitors: 843,175
% change (2022-2023): 15
Price for Adult Entry: 15 or Over
17 - Beamish: The Living Museum of the North
Category: Museum and/or Art Gallery
2022 visitors: 788,603
2023 visitors: 801,756
% change (2022-2023): 2
Price for Adult Entry: 15 or Over
18 - Longleat Safari and Adventure Park
Category: Safari Park/Zoo/Aquarium/Aviary
2022 visitors: 814,263
2023 visitors: 800,056
% change (2022-2023): -2
Price for Adult Entry: 15 or Over
19 - Shakespeare’s Globe
Category: Other Historic Property
2022 visitors: 642,082
2023 visitors: 799,942
% change (2022-2023): 25
Price for Adult Entry: Not Available
20 - Tatton Park
Category: Historic House/House and Garden/Palace
2022 visitors: 705,000
2023 visitors: 720,000
% change (2022-2023): 2
Price for Adult Entry: £7.50-£9.99
