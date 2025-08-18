Vivergo blames US trade deal with Hull bioethanol plant to close today

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm failed to reach an agreement with the Government to mitigate the impact of the US trade deal, with the Department for Business and Trade saying “it would not provide value for the taxpayer”.

As such, Vivergo, based in the Saltend Chemicals Park, will shut today. There are 160 jobs at the site, although the company is remaining tightlipped about how many are at risk.

Ben Hackett, managing director of Vivergo, said: “The Government’s failure to back Vivergo has forced us to cease operations and move to closure immediately.

“This is a flagrant act of economic self-harm that will have far-reaching consequences.”

The think tank Oxford Economics has estimated that 4,000 jobs in the wider supply chain are at risk with Vivergo’s closure, including farmers, truck drivers and engineers.

Bioethanol is a beer and fuel additive, made from wheat that is not good enough quality to produce bread.

Tim Doggett, chief executive of the Chemical Business Association, said: “The UK chemicals industry, and indeed the wider chemical supply chain, is at serious risk from the potential collapse of the domestic bioethanol sector.”

Mr Hackett added: “To all my colleagues at Vivergo, I would like to sincerely thank them all for showing such strength and resilience in the face of huge uncertainty of the past three months.

“As individuals and as a team they have all been an absolute credit to this company in keeping this hugely complex operation running smoothly.

“It would be remiss of me not to acknowledge how important the support of so many members of the public has been to us throughout the challenging weeks we have faced.

“To the over 16,000 people who signed a petition, to those who wrote letters of support and those who have shown us great kindness, I want to say we have been truly humbled by this support.