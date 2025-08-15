The UK’s biggest bioethanol plant in Hull is set to close, after its owner said talks with the Government to mitigate the impact of the US trade deal had failed.

The Department for Business and Trade said it had “taken the difficult decision not to offer direct funding as it would not provide value for the taxpayer”.

That means that Vivergo Fuels Ltd in Saltend will shut for good on Monday, Associated British Foods said, with around 160 jobs at the site potentially at risk.

Sir Keir Starmer’s agreement with Donald Trump in May included a UK concession to cut British tariffs on US bioethanol, which is used to produce beer and as a fuel additive, from 19 per cent to 0 per cent.

Vivergo said this would make the plant unviable without government support as it would be undercut by US producers.

The firm has been locked in talks with the DBT for months, however today it was revealed that the Government would offer no “direct funding” to keep the plant alive.

A spokesperson for owner ABF said: “It is deeply regrettable that the Government has chosen not to support a key national asset.

Vivergo Fuels site near Hull. PIC: Vivergo Fuels/PA Wire

“We have been fighting for months to keep this plant open. We initiated and led talks with Government in good faith.

“We presented a clear plan to restore Vivergo to profitability within two years under policy levers already aligned with the Government’s own green industrial strategy.

“In making this decision, the Government has thrown away billions in potential growth in the Humber and a sovereign capability in clean fuels that had the chance to lead the world.

“Hugely significant investment was lined up to go into the area, from ABF and other companies. Jobs in clean energy will now move overseas – principally to the US but also to other countries with a more sensible regulatory environment.”

Meld Energy, which had signed a £1.25bn statement of intent to set up a sustainable aviation fuel base next to Vivergo, has already said it may have to look abroad with the closure of the plant.

Vivergo workers holding The Yorkshire Post and their message to the Prime Minister. Credit: Vivergo | Vivergo

ABF said the site should have “been profitable under the right regulatory environment”

The spokesperson added: “The loss of Vivergo will be felt most acutely by our dedicated workforce and their families and by the thousands whose livelihoods depend on our supply chain – from farmers to hauliers and engineers.

“We are hugely disappointed, on their behalf, that the press was informed of this decision before we were told – and before we had a chance to communicate to our staff. Our focus is now on supporting the working people at our plant in Hull.”

A government spokesperson told The Yorkshire Post: “This Government will always take decisions in the national interest. That's why we negotiated a landmark deal with the US which protected hundreds of thousands of jobs in sectors like auto and aerospace.

“We have worked closely with the companies since June to understand the financial challenges they have faced over the past decade, and have taken the difficult decision not to offer direct funding as it would not provide value for the taxpayer or solve the long-term problems the industry faces.

The Vivergo plant takes wheat from more than 4,000 farms, including many in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

“We recognise this is a difficult time for the workers and their families and we will work with trade unions, local partners and the companies to support them through this process. We also continue to work up proposals that ensure the resilience of our CO2 supply in the long-term in consultation with the sector.”

The think tank Oxford Economics has estimated that 4,000 jobs in the wider supply chain are at risk with Vivergo’s closure, including farmers, truck drivers and engineers.

Farmers across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire supply wheat that is not good enough for bread to the plant to make the bioethanol.

The NFU’s Jamie Burrows commented: “Not only are there huge implications for those growers that currently supply Vivergo in losing a vital market for their product, but this also has the potential to put further downward pressures on farmgate prices at a time when our arable farmers are already facing huge challenges including extreme weather and ongoing market volatility.”

This will also have an effect on the wider chemicals cluster at Saltend.

Tim Doggett, chief executive of the Chemical Business Association, said: “The UK chemicals industry, and indeed the wider chemical supply chain, is at serious risk from the potential collapse of the domestic bioethanol sector.

“As a vital feedstock, bioethanol supports the production of clean fuels and bio-based chemicals like bioethylene – a renewable alternative to fossil-derived materials used in packaging, medical equipment, and more.

“Allowing bioethanol production to collapse would increase the UK’s vulnerability, destabilise critical supply chains, and lead to the loss of hundreds of skilled jobs – with potentially thousands more at risk across the wider local and national economy.