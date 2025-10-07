Whitby: Large housing plan set for approval despite dozens of local objections

Councillors have been asked to approve ‘outline’ plans for a large housing development in Whitby despite dozens of objections.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​

Terra Green Yorkshire’s (TGY) application for a large residential development in Whitby is set to be approved by councillors at a meeting this week despite more than 50 objections from local residents.

​

Resolution Way, Whitby. Proposed Site Plan. Watson Batty Architechts

If approved, TGY would receive permission for the development with “all matters reserved except access” at land between Resolution Way and Pembroke Way, South of Mayfield Road, in Whitby.

​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The developer said the scheme would “provide much-needed market and affordable homes” in Whitby, but more than 50 objections from members of the public have raised concerns about the loss of agricultural land and the impact on neighbouring properties.

​

Despite many residents raising concerns, no objections were made by Whitby Town Council, the town’s civic society, or the Highway Authority, subject to the conditions it has proposed.

​

The application site is approximately 2.06ha in area, and planning officers noted that while “the proposal would lead to the loss of what is presumed to be best and most versatile agricultural land, its loss would result in extremely limited harm to the agricultural economy and food security, which weighs against the proposal in a very limited manner.”

​

Local resident, Gail Wilson, said: “It would be an abomination to annihilate the protected wildlife on this precious area to build uniform bog-standard houses which are not aesthetically considerate to the uniqueness of the existing homes and which are not always used for people who were born and raised in Whitby.”

​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The adverse impacts of approving the proposal would not significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits, according to a report prepared for a meeting of the Scarborough and Whitby Area Planning Committee on Thursday, October 9.

​

The report adds that the benefits from the scheme outweigh concerns, “particularly because the site is in a sustainable location, would make effective use of land, and provides affordable homes that reflect local need”.

​

Another resident, Lauren Hall, said: “The additional noise and pollution from both the building and living of these new developments will disrupt the lives of longstanding residents who have enjoyed these areas of tranquillity for decades.”

​

According to planners, sheep were “grazing the site at the time of the officer’s site visit,” and they noted that the open nature of the location “affords adjoining residents far-reaching views over the wooded River Esk valley to the south”.

​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers said that “overall, no harmful landscape impact would arise and significant visual impacts are limited to the immediate area” and highlighted that 30 per cent affordable housing on-site had been confirmed by the developer.

​

The application has been recommended for approval and members of the public are invited to attend the planning meeting at Scarborough Town Hall.