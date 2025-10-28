Why a cyber security breach can be fatal for firms: Henry Doyle

Cyber security isn’t just an IT problem anymore, it’s a business issue that touches every part of an organisation. The days of leaving “the tech stuff” to the IT team are gone. Today, every click, payment made, and login could open a door to risk.

Protecting systems and data isn’t only about avoiding inconvenience, it’s about protecting your company’s past and future growth. A single breach can undo years of progress. For startups, it can be fatal. For established firms, it can impact customer confidence and stall growth.

Cyber security has become a cornerstone of business resilience, and ignoring it is not advised. Cyber attacks are smarter and more patient than ever. Criminals often infiltrate systems quietly and wait, watching for the perfect moment to strike, usually when disruption will hurt most, like during product launches or busy trading periods.

When they do act, the damage isn’t just financial. Operations stop, reputations are impacted, and recovery can take years. In some cases, smaller businesses never reopen their doors.

Our opinion is clear: security is not a back-office function, it’s a growth protector. Industries that rely on technology 24/7 are the most exposed; manufacturing, logistics, and retail are prime examples. These sectors depend on complex supply chains and always-on systems, but many still run on outdated infrastructure or lack dedicated cyber investment, in most cases due to lack of knowledge.

For these firms, downtime equals lost revenue. A single attack can freeze production lines or shut down ordering systems overnight. Yet, many still underestimate the scale of the threat.

The reality is that if your business depends on technology, then your success depends on security. Even if your own defences are strong, your partners might not be. Attackers know that the easiest way into a big organisation is often through a smaller, less-protected supplier. That’s why supply chain risk is becoming a key focus for businesses of all sizes.

Larger companies are already asking tougher questions about their supplier’s cyber posture before signing contracts. For smaller firms, this shift is critical as having weak cyber practices could soon mean losing clients or being excluded from bids altogether.

Cyber security isn’t something that can be delegated away. It needs leadership attention. Boards and executives must treat it as a core business risk, alongside financial or operational risk.

The strongest organisations make security part of their culture. They train employees regularly, test systems often, and prepare for the “what ifs.” It’s not about living in fear, it’s about being ready. A well-prepared business can recover faster, reassure customers, and keep trading even in the face of disruption.

Technology has made it easier than ever to innovate, scale, and connect, but those same tools have opened new doors to cybercrime. Businesses that want to thrive in this environment must treat cyber security as part of their growth strategy, not as an afterthought, because it only takes one weak password, one outdated system, or one unsuspecting click to undo years of progress. To begin their cyber journey, small and medium-sized businesses should partner with a trusted cybersecurity expert.