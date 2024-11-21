Why West Yorkshire is home to a rare and iconic Italian coffee machine that celebrates the moon landings in 1969

It’s a very special coffee machine … but only a few will ever be manufactured in this colour and you can only get them from West Yorkshire.

It’s 25 years since iconic Italian coffee machine manufacturer Gaggia launched its first automatic coffee machine people could use at home and the headquarters for Gaggia UK are in Elland.

To mark the 25th anniversary – which coincidentally is also 55 years since man first landed on the moon - Gaggia has just revealed two new machines in moonlight grey.

Every new Gaggia machine from now on will have this dual hot or cold coffee function so these sleek moonlight grey trailblazers – the Cadorna Prestige and the Magenta Prestige – are like Halley’s Comet … something fantastic and fleeting.

Some will be available in the UK only through Gaggia UK and are sure to quickly sell out.

Gaggia UK managing director Raj Beadle said: “It’s the first time Gaggia has manufactured coffee machines in this colour which is a one-off to celebrate our 25th anniversary and the moon landing.

“Even though only a few hundred will be available worldwide in this grey, the internal components, like all Gaggia coffee machines, are uniform so they will go on for years, even decades, as people are often contacting us about Gaggia coffee machines they’ve had for more than quarter-of-a-century.”