Yorkshire advisers from Garbutt + Elliott help global firm that works with the Lawn Tennis Association

An international construction fitting-out company, which has carried out a number of projects in Yorkshire, is set for growth after gaining investment in a multi-million pound deal.

DDI Projects Ltd, which fitted out David Lloyd Leisure in Harrogate and Leeds, and Mothercare in York; has secured the investment from mergers and acquisitions company, Seed Partners, London, in the transaction managed by the corporate finance team at Garbutt + Elliott.

Seed Partners, founded by chief executive, Selina Bolton, in 2017, attracts investment and creates opportunities to help small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) achieve their potential.

Seed Partners has acquired a 50 per cent holding in DDI Projects and Selina Bolton will help to develop the company by providing sales and marketing support to help it target new business sectors.

DDI Projects was founded in 2012 by contracts director, Dean Thornton and commercial director, David Ward, who will continue to manage the business.

The company has an £18.5m turnover and 20 staff fitting out premises, including retail, commercial, leisure and food and drink businesses, throughout the UK and Europe. Clients also include H&;M, Aldi, Superdrug, Oasis, and the British Lawn Tennis Association.

Seed Partners chief executive, Selina Bolton, said: “DDI Projects is robust and profitable with consistent growth and an enviable client list. Client retention is more than 99 per cent and the directors have decades of industry experience and an appetite to expand. Seed Partners is pleased to have become the company’s growth partner.

“I canvased my network for a corporate finance advisor to represent my interests in this transaction and Garbutt + Elliott was recommended. Corporate finance

partner, Tony Farmer and corporate finance director, Nick Barker have been responsive and helpful; always accessible and provided solid, considered advice on more complex aspects of the deal structure."