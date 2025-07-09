Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival firm "incredibly disappointed" after being barred from hosting Lichfield Food Festival

The company behind the cancelled Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival has been barred from putting on a similar event in Lichfield next month and told it will not be able to host any future events in the Staffordshire cathedral city.

Last Friday Cocker Hoop Creative called off The Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival, which had been due to take place in Skipton between July 18 and 20. It was taking on the running of the event for the first time after the previous company behind it, Events by B3 Ltd, went into liquidation last year.

Cocker Hoop announced on Monday it was suspending trader applications for the Lichfield Food Festival that had been due to take place between August 23 and 25 following Lichfield District Council launching a review of the decision to cancel the Skipton event. Cocker Hoop had run the Lichfield event for nine years.

Lichfield District Council announced on Wednesday afternoon it had decided to prevent the company hosting the forthcoming food festival and would also reject any future applications by Cocker Hoop or any associated companies to put on events in its area. Jon Arrowsmith, managing director of Cocker Hoop Creative, said that his company was “incredibly disappointed” at the decision and would be seeking legal advice.

A council spokesperson said: "Lichfield District Council has today confirmed that it has rejected Cocker Hoop Creative Limited’s application to hold the Summer Lichfield Food Festival in August 2025.

"The council was deeply concerned by last week’s news that Cocker Hoop Creative Limited had cancelled the Yorkshire Dales Food Festival less than 14 days before the event.

"The council took immediate action and on Monday launched an urgent internal review to decide whether proposed events by Cocker Hoop Creative Limited would be allowed to continue.

"Following today’s decision concerning the Summer Lichfield Food Festival, any further applications to Lichfield District Council by Cocker Hoop Creative Limited or associated companies to hold events on district council land or public spaces in the district, will also be rejected.

"The council understands how important the Lichfield Food Festival is to residents, businesses, traders and visitors, as such the council is urgently considering alternative options to ensure that a Food Festival does go ahead in August. The council will provide further updates on how it proposes to move forward as soon as possible.”

Mr Arrowsmith said: “We’re incredibly disappointed and frustrated with Lichfield Council’s decision to reject our licence for the Lichfield Food Festival without any consultation with us. We have successfully organised the festival for ten years, which brings over 175,000 people into the city, boosting the local economy. We will be seeking legal advice on this decision.”

The Yorkshire Post reported on Saturday that serious health and safety concerns had been raised with North Yorkshire Council about the preparations for the Skipton event. Organisers said they had “robust” plans in place and denied the cancellation was related to safety issues.

Cocker Hoop had initially hoped to put on the event at Kilnsey Showground but in May it was confirmed the event would instead by held at Aireville Park in Skipton.

In a statement issued prior to Lichfield Council’s announcement, Jon Arrowsmith, managing director of Cocker Hoop Creative, said: “We are incredibly disappointed that we were forced to cancel the Yorkshire Dales & Food and Drink Festival, and we are working hard to ensure ticketholders and stallholders can access refunds.

“The decision to cancel a festival is never taken lightly. Behind the scenes, the reality is that delivering large-scale public events has become significantly harder in recent years, and it’s a challenge being felt across the industry.

“We bought the festival after it collapsed in 2024 owing hundreds of thousands of pounds to suppliers, traders and ticketholders. Our ambition was to redress those issues and create a new version of the festival that the community could be proud of.

“We put everything into making that vision a reality. But despite our best efforts, the loss of our original site near Grassington placed immense pressure on timelines, and ultimately, we ran out of time to plan, promote, and deliver the festival to the standard it deserves.

“This is not the outcome we wanted, but it reflects our commitment to acting responsibly. We remain proud of what we tried to achieve, and we are incredibly grateful for the support we’ve received throughout this journey.”

Cocker Hoop has previously called off a number of events at short notice.

In 2021, it called off Lichfield Oktoberfest. Lichfield District Council said at the time that an application for an event licence had been received too late to hold a hearing about objections to the event, resulting in the organisers deciding to cancel it. A spokesperson for Cocker Hoop said today: “This was cancelled due to a complaint by an officer of the council that the noise from the event would impact on a local residential home. All guests received their ticket money back.”

In 2022, the firm called off the Lichfield Reloaded weekend. A spokesperson said today that the event had been called off “due to poor ticket sales [and] all guests received 100 per cent ticket money back”.