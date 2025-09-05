Yorkshire fish and chips: Four of the region's takeaways compete as the National Fish and Chip Awards announces 2026 shortlist
The National Fish and Chip Awards has returned with 14 categories that will honour the businesses that serve the traditional British cuisine.
There are many ways to enjoy a plate of fish and chips whether with salt, vinegar, curry sauce, gravy, mushy peas, tartare sauce or a side of cod roe.
The 2026 search for the best in the business in the Takeaway of the Year category has seen chippies from coastal hotspots, rural locations and major cities competing for the prize.
Sector experts have shortlists 40 businesses to take through to the next round of extensive assessments which will focus on a range of criteria including product quality, hygiene, environmental and operational sustainability, customer services and industry knowledge.
President of the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF), Andrew Crook, said: “We’ve received a wonderful collection of entries for Takeaway of the Year – it is the badge of honour that many in the industry strive for, and we are very excited to see new names on the list.
“This year we invited the public to encourage their favourite chippies to enter, and the campaign has proved successful as the judging panel can see hidden gems emerging at this early stage.
“We’re also delighted to see others giving it another go which shows a commitment to excellence by taking on board previous feedback and coming back in a stronger position.
“It’s going to be an unforgettable experience for the new top 40 takeaways, and we wish them all every success for what we believe is going to be an amazing display of skill, tradition and innovation.”
The next stage will see the 40 shortlisted being halved for the semi-finals, with the top 10 finalists being named later in the year.
Top 40 takeaways shortlisted for National Fish and Chip Awards 2026
Bristol
Henbury Fryer
Cornwall
Kellaway’s Fish and Chips, Truro
County Durham
Bells Fish and Chips, Durham
Grandpa’s Fish Bar, Durham
Devon
Alan’s Fish and Chips, Cullompton
Emerald Fish Bar, Newton Abbott
Taffs Fish and Chips, Torrington
Essex
The Fish Inn, Clacton-on-Sea
Greater Manchester
Taylors, Stockport
Hampshire
Mister Pink’s, Lymington
Mike’s Traditional Fish and Chips, Eastleigh
Kent
Lewis’s Fish and Grill, Maidstone
Newington Fish Bar, Ramsgate
Lancashire
Westend Fish and Chips, Oswaldtwistle
Lincolnshire
Catch 22, Tattershall
Hunters Fish and Chips, Louth
London
Brockley’s Rock, Brockley
Stones Fish and Chips, Acton
Merseyside
Portland’s Fish and Chips, Liverpool
Oxfordshire
Harrison’s Fish and Chip Co., Oxford
Somerset
Knights Fish Restaurant, Glastonbury
Suffolk
Orwell Fish and Chips, Felixstowe
Tulula’s Fish and Chips, Halesworth
Surrey
Seafare Guildford
Warwickshire
Harbury Catch, Warwick
West Midlands
Hawthorn Fish Bar, Birmingham
Yorkshire
Mister C’s, Selby
Shaws Fish and Chips of Dodworth, Barnsley
The Fish Bank, Sherburn-in-Elmet
The Scrap Box, York
Anglesey
Finney’s Fish and Chips, Benllech
Bridgend
O’ My Cod Bridgend
Glamorgan
Zero Plus Fish and Chips, Cardiff
Pembrokeshire
Dolphin Fish and Chips, The Parrog Goodwick
County Antrim
The Merchant Fish and Chips, Ballymena
Aberdeenshire
Garioch Fish Bar, Inverurie
Lows Traditional Fish and Chips (Berryden), Aberdeen
Ayrshire
The Fish Works, Largs
Fife
The Wee Chippy, Anstruther
Inverness-shire
Hilton Chip Shop, Inverness