The National Fish and Chip Awards has announced the shortlist including four Yorkshire takeaways.

The National Fish and Chip Awards has returned with 14 categories that will honour the businesses that serve the traditional British cuisine.

There are many ways to enjoy a plate of fish and chips whether with salt, vinegar, curry sauce, gravy, mushy peas, tartare sauce or a side of cod roe.

The 2026 search for the best in the business in the Takeaway of the Year category has seen chippies from coastal hotspots, rural locations and major cities competing for the prize.

The Fish Bank, Elmet. (Pic credit: Google)

Sector experts have shortlists 40 businesses to take through to the next round of extensive assessments which will focus on a range of criteria including product quality, hygiene, environmental and operational sustainability, customer services and industry knowledge.

President of the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF), Andrew Crook, said: “We’ve received a wonderful collection of entries for Takeaway of the Year – it is the badge of honour that many in the industry strive for, and we are very excited to see new names on the list.

“This year we invited the public to encourage their favourite chippies to enter, and the campaign has proved successful as the judging panel can see hidden gems emerging at this early stage.

“We’re also delighted to see others giving it another go which shows a commitment to excellence by taking on board previous feedback and coming back in a stronger position.

“It’s going to be an unforgettable experience for the new top 40 takeaways, and we wish them all every success for what we believe is going to be an amazing display of skill, tradition and innovation.”

The next stage will see the 40 shortlisted being halved for the semi-finals, with the top 10 finalists being named later in the year.

Top 40 takeaways shortlisted for National Fish and Chip Awards 2026

Bristol

Henbury Fryer

Cornwall

Kellaway’s Fish and Chips, Truro

County Durham

Bells Fish and Chips, Durham

Grandpa’s Fish Bar, Durham

Devon

Alan’s Fish and Chips, Cullompton

Emerald Fish Bar, Newton Abbott

Taffs Fish and Chips, Torrington

Essex

The Fish Inn, Clacton-on-Sea

Greater Manchester

Taylors, Stockport

Hampshire

Mister Pink’s, Lymington

Mike’s Traditional Fish and Chips, Eastleigh

Kent

Lewis’s Fish and Grill, Maidstone

Newington Fish Bar, Ramsgate

Lancashire

Westend Fish and Chips, Oswaldtwistle

Lincolnshire

Catch 22, Tattershall

Hunters Fish and Chips, Louth

London

Brockley’s Rock, Brockley

Stones Fish and Chips, Acton

Merseyside

Portland’s Fish and Chips, Liverpool

Oxfordshire

Harrison’s Fish and Chip Co., Oxford

Somerset

Knights Fish Restaurant, Glastonbury

Suffolk

Orwell Fish and Chips, Felixstowe

Tulula’s Fish and Chips, Halesworth

Surrey

Seafare Guildford

Warwickshire

Harbury Catch, Warwick

West Midlands

Hawthorn Fish Bar, Birmingham

Yorkshire

Mister C’s, Selby

Shaws Fish and Chips of Dodworth, Barnsley

The Fish Bank, Sherburn-in-Elmet

The Scrap Box, York

Anglesey

Finney’s Fish and Chips, Benllech

Bridgend

O’ My Cod Bridgend

Glamorgan

Zero Plus Fish and Chips, Cardiff

Pembrokeshire

Dolphin Fish and Chips, The Parrog Goodwick

County Antrim

The Merchant Fish and Chips, Ballymena

Aberdeenshire

Garioch Fish Bar, Inverurie

Lows Traditional Fish and Chips (Berryden), Aberdeen

Ayrshire

The Fish Works, Largs

Fife

The Wee Chippy, Anstruther

Inverness-shire