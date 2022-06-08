Yorkshire law firm Berwins launches new office in York at the Guildhall

Located in the Guildhall development, the base will help the Yorkshire firm meet a growing demand from clients based in and around the city.

Paul Berwin, managing director of Berwins, said: “York is a natural fit for us. As a firm, we have a long track record of supporting businesses and individuals in the area and expanding our presence there will enable us to better serve their needs.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As well as supporting clients, committing to a physical office – much as we have in Harrogate, Leeds, Sheffield and London – also enables us to fully play our part as a member of the city’s burgeoning business community.

Members of the Berwins team in York.

“That dedication to caring for both client and community is at the heart of the way Berwins has operated since day one and will remain so as we continue to grow as a business.”

The Guildhall, parts of which date back to the 15th century, has recently undergone a multi-million-pound redevelopment, revitalising the site and making it fit for 21st century use as a base for businesses and centre for the wider community.

Oliver King, a member of Berwins’ Corporate team, said: “We’re thrilled to be part of what is the most exciting developments I have seen in over a decade of practising in York.

“The city is a vibrant place to live and do business and initiatives such as that surrounding the Guildhall underline the ambition there is here – a further synergy with Berwins.”

Berwins will support clients with a full range of legal advice from commercial matters to dispute resolution, family law to property.

Last year, Berwins opened an office in Sheffield to enable it to work more closely with tech entrepreneurs in the city. That office is being spearheaded by the firm’s specialist technology division Berwins Digital.

The base, within the Kollider development, gives Berwins work and meeting space.

“Sheffield is an exciting place to be,” Mr Berwin said. “It is quickly becoming one of the foremost centres for tech in the country and home to a number of ambitious Berwins clients.