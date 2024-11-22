Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards 2024: Full list of winners revealed on inspiring night

The chief executive of Leeds-based car leasing giant Zenith was handed a lifetime achievement award in recognition of his stellar career at The Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tim Buchan, who is retiring early next year, won the accolade after being nominated by colleagues who described him as “an incredible strategist, a sharp entrepreneur and a thoroughly decent guy”.

Mr Buchan joined Zenith in 2005 when the firm had less than 100 workers. It now has 1,400 employees and its revenues have increased from £80m to almost £800m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the ceremony at Headingley Stadium in Leeds on Thursday evening, Mr Buchan said: “It is a great privilege to have won this award. I’m not usually lost for words but I’m struggling to find them at the moment. It has been a bit of a journey – I couldn’t have done it without my wife, my family and my daughter. But also I have worked with some incredible people. It is not really about me, I couldn’t have achieved what I have achieved without all of those people.”

All the award winners on the night. Picture: Allan McKenzie

Zenith also won in the Large Business of the Year category.

The night also saw the introduction of a new category, the Rob Burrow Outstanding Contribution to Charity Award named in memory of the late Leeds Rhino legend who raised millions for charity following his diagnosis with motor neurone disease.

The award, which was presented by Rob’s widow Lindsey, was won by Sheffield firm Gripple, with Rob Northfield of 2Inspire also being given a Highly Commended certificate in the category.

The best business start-up was won by Tectonix Natural Stone, while the manufacturing award was won by Belzona, who also triumphed in the International Business category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lifetime Achievement Award winner, Zenith's Tim Buchan. Picture: Allan McKenzie

Torsion Group won the Employee Health & Wellbeing Award, Jenx were named the Best Family Business and Giant Bradley’s Sweet Shop won the Small Business accolade.

Best New Commercial Development went to Pickard Properties, Yorkshire Garden Centres won the Sustainability Award, Hatmill was the winner in the Medium Business category and The Riverfront, York was named the Hospitality Business of the Year. Viridate won the Innovation Award, with Nuumad winning the Technology and Digital Award and Levente Szasz of Dalton Roofing being named Apprentice of the Year. The Business Leader of the Year prize went to Dan Archer of Visiting Angels.

The evening was hosted by BBC Look North’s Amy Garcia, with over 350 guests in attendance at the black tie event.

Chris Burn, Yorkshire Post business and features editor, said: “The awards were an inspiring and humbling evening, with so many fantastic businesses and businesspeople in the room. A common theme from all of the winners is how much of their success is driven by the hard work and determination of their employees.

"Thanks to everyone who attended, sponsored and participated in such a great event – we are already looking forward to 2025.”