The event was booked for Headingley on November 17. It will now take place at Leeds's Queen's Hotel the following week on Wednesday November 24.

The decision was taken by The Yorkshire Post in the wake of the racism scandal engulfing Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

YCCC is the joint owner of Headingley Stadium and management at this newspaper did not wish to spend revenue with or be associated with the club in light of the revelations concerning former player Azeem Rafiq.

The YP is moving its business awards away from Headingley in the wake of the racism scandal.

The club has come under significant political and financial pressure over their handling of the affair and decision not to take any disciplinary action against any employee after a panel found former player Mr Rafiq had been the victim of racial harassment and bullying.

YCCC chairman Roger Hutton resigned this week over the affair and the English Cricket Board has sanctioned the club by banning it from staging England international games, a move that will cost the club a significant sum of money in lost revenue. The move follows the withdrawal of sponsorship agreements with YCCC by the likes Emerald Publishing, Nike, David Lloyd Gyms, Yorkshire Tea and Tetley.

James Mitchinson, editor of The Yorkshire Post, said: "These awards are designed to celebrate and champion the strength, diversity and inclusivity of Yorkshire's world-class business community.

"The situation at Yorkshire County Cricket Club has been completely opposed to this mission, having brought disgrace and shame on the whole county.

The judging session from this year's event

"To stage our flagship event in front of hundreds of people in the shadow of the very arena in which Azeem Rafiq suffered such disgusting prejudice and abuse would have been completely unacceptable."

Mark Casci, business editor of The Yorkshire Post and chair of the Excellence in Business Awards, said: "I appreciate that moving the date at such short notice will pose inconveniences for some people. On this matter, I sympathise but do not apologise.

"I must pay tribute to the event's sponsors for their total and unwavering support of this decision. It does enormous credit to their respective organisations and the culture therein.

"The Excellence in Business Awards staged its inaugural event at the Queens Hotel and the ballroom has this year undergone a multi-million pound refurbishment.

Headingley will now not be used for this year's event.

"I am delighted to be able to move the event to the Queens and look forward to seeing you all on November 24 for what I am convinced will be our finest ever awards."

The Excellence in Business Awards is headline sponsored by law firm Addleshaw Goddard, with associate support from Urbana Town Planning, Esh Group, Endless, openreach, Sovereign Health Care and Nexus.

