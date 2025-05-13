Alex set to ‘go the extra mile’ with 100km hike for Sue Ryder in memory of mum

Alex Towler, 41, from Sutton-in-Craven, is preparing to take on the 100km Lake District Ultra Challenge this June to raise funds for Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice, where his mum was cared for at the end of her life.

Speaking about his experience with the Oxenhope-based hospice, Alex said: "My grandad passed away at Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice in 2018, and last September, my Mum, Diane, spent her final days there too. She only spent a couple of days there, but the level of care the staff gave Mum and my family made such a huge difference. It made me want to give something back."

Alex, a personal trainer, has found that taking on challenges helps him process his grief. He said: "In 2020, I completed 24 Lake District peaks, and that really helped me after losing my grandad. I felt like I needed to do something similar for my Mum. It is my way of me dealing with my grief."

The Lake District Ultra Challenge is a 100km route, covering roughly 65 miles, with 2,500 metres of elevation.

Alex with his mum, Diane

"I’ll be doing it alone, but it’s an event organised by Action Challenge, so there will be plenty of other participants," Alex explained. "You go at your own pace, and I’m hoping to finish in about 24 or 25 hours. That means walking through the night with a headtorch.

"There are so many people taking part that I might make a few new friends along the way!"

Training has been tough, but Alex has been pushing himself with long-distance walks to prepare for the challenge. "The longest training walk I’ve done so far was 27 miles, and my feet really felt it near the end," he said. "That last hill is when you really have to dig deep and remember the motivation that is pushing you forward.

"When things get tough, I think about my mum and remind myself why I’m doing this. It’s for a good cause, and it’s a way to honour my mum."

With just weeks to go before the event, Alex is close to his fundraising target. "I set myself a goal of £1,000, and I’m about £100 off that now," he said.

"When we were at Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice, I saw booklets explaining how much fundraising is needed to keep their services going, and it made me realise that every little bit counts. Any small contribution I can make feels like a bonus and a way to honour my mum. That’s a huge motivator for me.

"Any little thing we can do to show our gratitude makes a difference."