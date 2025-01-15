Alwoodley man raises thousands for charity with spectacular Christmas lights display

Jeff Norman, from Alwoodley, Leeds, has raised over £4,000 with his festive creations for Sue Ryder, which runs Wheatfields Hospice in Headingley.

The dazzling displays are something that Jeff has done for a number of years, all in memory of his sister-in law, Paula, who received care from Sue Ryder at the end of her life. Jeff was inspired to fundraise for the charity following the family’s experience with Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice.

In 2024 the display featured thousands of multi-coloured LED lights, outdoor Christmas decorations, projections, and plenty of inflatables. Each year Jeff works his magic, creating a vibrant display for the whole community to enjoy over the festive season. Visitors were able to show their support for Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice by leaving leave cash donations or donating online. Thanks to Jeff’s tireless efforts each year the grand total he has raised now stands at over £4,000.

Jeff said: “I am delighted that so many people came and enjoyed the display and showed their support for Sue Ryder. The support and care our family received from Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice was invaluable. I am so pleased to be able to give something back to the place that means so much to us all.”

Michael Tarbatt, Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice, said: “We are incredibly grateful that Jeff and his family have continued to support us with their lights. The total amount that their displays have raised over years now comes to over £4,000 which is an amazing amount. We are so grateful to supporters like Jeff and his family, their support ensures we can continue to provide care to people when they need it most.”

For more information on Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice, visit www.sueryder.org/wheatfields

About Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice

At Sue Ryder, we can’t make life’s most difficult moments easy, but we can carry some of the load. For more than 70 years we have been a source of strength and specialist support for anyone living with a life-limiting illness or grief.

From giving specialist care and support for someone at the end of their life to helping someone manage their grief, we know there is no one size fits all when it comes to how we cope and the help we need. We campaign for everyone who is approaching the end of their life or grieving to have access to the right support, at the right time and in a way that is right for them. We seek to break down the barriers to talking about dying and grief - so we can all be better prepared and better equipped to be there for each other.