‘Beef & Beer’ dinner raises more than £54K for Sue Ryder hospice

A 19th annual black-tie dinner supported by local companies has raised £54,000 for Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice.

The dinner, sponsored by Dovecote Park and Timothy Taylor’s Brewery, is one of two corporate events organised by The Manorlands Challenge Committee whose fundraising efforts have raised more than £1.6m over the years.

A total of 22 local companies took tables including new guests – Dacre Son & Hartley & Jaycee Estates - alongside regular attendees such as AWB Charlesworth Solicitors, Brook Taverner & OPM Labels.

Timothy Taylor’s Brewery set up a fantastic pop-up bar which provided free pints of their award-winning beer throughout the night, followed by a welcome speech by guest speaker and former Judge HH Jonathan Durham Hall KC. This was later followed by a speech from Sue Ryder London Marathon runner Maria Ward about her experience accessing the Sue Ryder bereavement support following the sudden and unexpected death of her husband, Arran.

A delicious loin of premium beef provided by Dovecote Park took centre stage at the dinner table and the night finished with a very entertaining live auction. Prizes included a Timothy Taylor’s Brewery tour, a Secret Dining Experience at The Coniston Hotel, and a corporate hospitality package to see Man City v Leicester at the Etihad Stadium.

Jane Jenkins, Marketing Director of Timothy Taylor’s Brewery said: “We are proud to have once again been able to donate our Keighley brewed beers for the annual Beef & Beer dinner to raise much-needed funds for the fantastic Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice in Oxenhope.

“A truly inspiring and enjoyable evening made even more poignant this year as one of our local supplier guests who joined us last year sadly passed away at the hospice recently. Little did she know that she would need their services and was taken too young, but the help the team at Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice gave her and her family was invaluable.”

Senior Community Fundraiser, Harriet Wood, said: “We always incredibly grateful to be able to work alongside both Timothy Taylor’s Brewery and Dovecote Park on this truly unique event, their support is invaluable and greatly appreciated by everyone here.

“The funds we have managed to raise will make a huge difference to the lives of the patients and families we are able to support when it matters most. In addition, we would also like to thank the members of the challenge committee who play a crucial role in helping to organise both the Beef & Beer and Coniston Challenge Day events which this year have raised a combined total of £106,000 to support the work of Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice”.