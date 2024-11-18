Celebrating 10 years of the Sue Ryder December Daily Dash

This December marks the 10th anniversary of Sue Ryder’s December Daily Dash, a fundraising event created by my husband and I as a thank you to the wonderful Sue Ryder Nurses who cared for my dad in his last days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We lost my dad to cancer in 2015, just 18 months after we lost my mum to the same illness. The Sue Ryder Nurses went above and beyond to make his last days as manageable as possible. Whether it was bringing him a cosy hot chocolate before bed or making sure he was comfortable in the bath, he was given the utmost care and attention. We wanted to give something back to say thank you for helping us through one of the most difficult times in our lives and that’s how the charity’s December Daily Dash was born.

The Sue Ryder December Daily Dash asks fundraisers to simply to walk, jog or run 1k, 3k or 5k every day this December, taking some time out for yourself while raising money for Sue Ryder’s bereavement support and palliative care, ensuring no one needs to face death or grief alone this Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Initially, it was just us joined by 11 friends – now there is a community of over 2,000 people that take part in the challenge and over the past nine years, 3,500 people have covered thousands of kilometres, raising over £600,000 to support vital end of life care and grief support. We would love if even more could join us and be part of our special tenth anniversary year, all the while improving their fitness and well-being at a time of year associated with indulgence and less healthy habits.

Mark and Jackie

Whether you do it outdoors or on a treadmill, alone or with friends, family, or your furry companion, you'll be part of a supportive online community of Dashers, all committed to helping Sue Ryder support people when it matters most.

To sign up to the December Daily Dash for free, visit: decemberdailydash.com.

On behalf of us and Sue Ryder, thank you.