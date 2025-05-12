Chief Scout Dwayne Fields awards Freddie aged 14 from Barnsley ‘Unsung Hero’ for act of charity

On the 9th of May, Chief Scout Dwayne Fields had the honour of celebrating Freddie Davies from Barnsley at a special award ceremony held at the home of UK Scouts, Gilwell Park. Presenting the Unsung Heroes Award to winners who represent the best in their community for acts of outstanding bravery and selflessness, the Chief Scout was moved by the inspiring personal stories of the winners. 20 young Scouts were selected from over 100 nominations – out of 475,000 Scouts in the UK.

Combined, this group of fantastic young people helped to save 8 lives, support others at times when they needed it most, spent countless hours volunteering in the community, and raised approximately £56,000 for charitable causes that are personal to them.

Freddie, a member of the 22nd Barnsley Scouts and now a member of Scorpions Explorer Scout unit was very worried when his mum Kelsie was diagnosed with cancer. He thought he might lose his mum and wanted to do everything he could to support and help during this difficult time including going to chemotherapy with mum.

Freddie badgered his mum to let him have his head shaved so that when she lost her hair their heads would look like identical ‘’little eggs’’. He set up a JustGiving page and got his Scouts, School, and his cricket and table tennis club involved. They were all very supportive in raising money and helping Freddie during some difficult times.

The funds raised went to Barnsley Hospital charity and will be used to provide hair loss kits for future patients.

The great news is that mum Kelsie is now cancer free and Freddie has continued to raise much needed funds for other charities.

The Unsung Heroes Award is a coveted personal achievement which recognises the amazing skills and endeavours of young people across the Scouts community – from Squirrels, Beavers, Cubs, Scouts, Explorers and people in the Scout Network. Ranging in age from 5 to 20, the winners were nominated by Scout volunteers for their outstanding bravery and leadership in the community, showing skills and qualities which are learned by being part of the Scouts and subsequently taken through life. Winners were chosen by an experienced panel of Scout Ambassadors led by the Chief Scout.

These inspiring stories of young people doing incredible deeds for others demonstrate the true spirit of Scouting and show why this fantastic group deserve the title of Unsung Heroes.

Freddie receiving his Unsung Hero award from Chief Scout

Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields said "A huge congratulations to the winners of this remarkable award for acts of courage and selflessness in the community. Being part of the Scouts provides young people with skills they take with them through life, and the stories of these young people represent the highest form of Scouting values. I want to thank you for your dedication and celebrate what is a truly outstanding achievement!”