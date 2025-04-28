Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields congratulates Scouts from Yorkshire on achieving King’s Scout Award

On the 27th of April, Chief Scout Dwayne Fields had the honour of celebrating Scouts from Yorkshire at a special event held at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Kent, Joint President of The Scouts, joined Dwayne in congratulating the young awardees for achieving the King’s Scout Award – the highest recognition in Scouting for adventure and skill development. This year marked Dwayne’s first time attending the annual event in his role as Chief Scout, and also commemorated The Duke of Kent’s 50th anniversary of involvement with the organisation.

Scout Ambassadors, including Astronaut Tim Peake and Olympian Helen Glover, were also there to join in the celebration and cheer on these outstanding young people for their amazing achievement.

The Award is presented for outstanding personal achievement and is achieved by Scouts aged between 16 and 25 years old. To earn the award, the young people must complete a range of challenges, including service to their community, an expedition in wild country, a five-day residential project in a new environment, developing an existing talent, or learning some new skills to build on what they have already learnt in the Scouts. This award also allows the young people to undertake projects which make an incredible impact and lasting impression within their local communities.

Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields said "Congratulations to each and every one of you on receiving your King's Scout Award. This is an incredible achievement, and it reflects all the hard work, dedication, and passion you've put into your Scout journey. You've shown great leadership, made a real difference, and embraced the true spirit of Scouts. This award is not only a recognition of all you've done, but also a reminder of the amazing things you’re capable of in the future. I can’t wait to see what’s next for you. Keep looking ahead and leading the way!"

This annual event at Windsor Castle, has been held since 1934 on the Sunday closest to St. George's Day (23rd April) to celebrate young people’s growth. The day is all about positivity, fun, and celebration, with young people and their families enjoying the moment together. It’s a chance for loved ones to proudly watch as the awardees receive their well-earned recognition, and for everyone to share in the excitement. For these young Scouts, it’s not only about the recognition but also about celebrating their journey alongside their peers, creating lasting memories and a sense of pride that will stay with them for years to come.

Vishnu Vadlanmi said "The King's Scout Award is about putting yourself out of your comfort zone. When I was 15 I never thought I would join Scouts or do outdoorsy things. But now I say try everything once and see what happens!"

Thehara Devinuwara said ""It definitely feels quite surreal being a King's Scout. I've done Cubs and Scouts since I was 8 years old. Feels like such a sense of completion - not a lot of people have made it all the way to King's Scout! I'm so glad to have done it, even if it was a bit challenging at times"