Dedicated care worker recognised at South Yorkshire care awards

Helen Baston, manager of the newly refurbished Daley Care Centre in Stocksbridge, has been recognised for her outstanding contribution to nursing at the Sheffield Cares Excellence Awards 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helen received the CE Award for Nursing Roles, which celebrates excellence in the care sector and the dedication of those who provide vital support to people in Sheffield.

The Sheffield Cares Excellence Awards highlight the essential role of carers across the city, acknowledging both paid and unpaid individuals who contribute to social care. The awards are open to those working in a variety of roles, including nurses, occupational therapists, volunteers, social workers and personal assistants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen has played a key role in leading the Daley Care Centre, a specialist facility providing complex continuing care, including ventilation and rehabilitation, for individuals recovering from acquired or traumatic brain injuries, strokes, motor neurone disease and other neurological conditions. The centre focuses on individualised, evidence-based care, working closely with multidisciplinary teams to help people regain independence.

Helen Baston, manager of The Daley Care Centre

Helen was nominated for the award by a colleague, who praised her leadership and impact on the centre. They said: “Helen has turned our home around in such a short period of time. She is approachable, kind and compassionate about delivering a high standard of care. She is an excellent nurse with exceptional knowledge and skills. We are lucky to have her as a manager and would be lost without her.”

The awards ceremony was supported by Sheffield Hallam University, Tomato Energy, the University of Sheffield and Community Youth Services. It recognised the work of Sheffield’s 11,000 unpaid carers and 7,000 young carers, alongside those employed in the social care sector.

Speaking about her award, Helen said: “I am honoured to receive this award. Working in care is a privilege, and I am proud to be part of a team that makes a real difference to people’s lives. This recognition is for everyone at The Daley Care Centre who shares the same commitment to person-centred care.”