Earby veteran hands over £3,000 to Sue Ryder hospice after Three Peaks Challenge

By Hannah Britton
Contributor
Published 16th Sep 2025, 10:09 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2025, 10:12 BST
Ken Daw, a 73-year-old veteran from Earby, has handed over a cheque for more than £3,000 to Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice following his fifth Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge, completed in memory of his wife Jane.

Speaking at the handover, Ken said: “It was emotional doing these challenges. The training was tough, but thinking of Jane and Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice pushed me through.

"The Yorkshire Active walking group kept me level-headed with my depression, and I’ve had so much support - from my regiment, Jetts Gym, and everyone who donated. I’m over the moon with what I’ve raised.”

Ken has already begun training for next year’s challenges: a 24-hour hike with his son and walking group, and a 12-hour rowing machine event.

Ken and his son Joe handing over the cheque to Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice

Adam Brunskill, Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice Senior Community Fundraiser, said: “Ken’s determination and generosity are truly inspiring. His fundraising efforts - through rain, wind, and miles of training - mean so much to everyone at Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice.

"We’re incredibly grateful for his support in memory of Jane, and for the awareness he’s raised about the care we provide.”

Donate to Ken’s fundraising: www.justgiving.com/page/ken24

Learn more about Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice: www.sueryder.org/manorlands

