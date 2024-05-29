Energy efficient development with 'something for everyone' in Leeds

HOME seekers in Leeds are spoilt for choice with a range of new Eco Electric homes in Cross Gates.

A customer experience suite has just opened at Redrow’s Centurion Fields development, located off Manston Lane. It is one of the first Redrow ventures in Yorkshire to feature the developer’s new Eco Electric specification.

The homes feature air source heat pumps to generate heating and hot water, in place of traditional gas boilers, which are complemented by underfloor heating to the ground floor of Redrow’s detached designs.

Once complete, the development will feature 200 properties from Redrow’s popular Heritage Collection, with a range of three and four-bedroom homes.

Examples of Heritage Collection homes Redrow is building at Centurion Fields

Homebuyers can now take a closer look at what the development has to offer in Redrow’s newly opened digital-led customer experience suite.

“This digital-first approach in our customer experience suites gives homebuyers the opportunity to see and experience their new home before it’s even been built,” said Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire.

“They can enjoy a 360-degree view of how the development will look when it is completed, including the street layouts, where their house will be positioned, their garden layout and the views of neighbouring properties. They can even look inside their future home.”

Show homes will be opening at Centurion Fields in July, while a range of designs are available to view at Redrow’s neighbouring development, The Avenue at Thorpe Park.

An example of the more contemporary style of homes found at The Avenue

The properties available at Centurion Fields, which blend traditional architecture, inspired by the Arts and Crafts era, include one from the housebuilder’s ‘Lifestyle’ range, which offers fewer but larger bedrooms, each with their own ensuite.

The Stratford Lifestyle boasts an open plan kitchen/ family dining area at the back of the property, with a sperate lounge and cloakroom. Upstairs there are three double bedrooms, each with its own suite. Currently priced from £450,000.

Steve added: “Centurion Fields is in an up-and-coming area of Leeds, with excellent amenities and transport links and a new railway station coming soon. Thorpe Park is just a short journey away and more established neighbouring residential areas are close by.”

Residents will benefit from being just a short walk away from Thorpe Park Railway Station, due to open this year, as well as being close to junction 46 of the M1.

For those looking for a more contemporary property, Redrow’s neighbouring development The Avenue at Thorpe Park offers a choice of two, three and four-bedroom Eco Electric homes.

The three-bedroom detached Linton has a central front door, with an open plan kitchen/dining room to the left and a lounge to the right. Upstairs there are three double bedrooms, an ensuite to the main bedroom and a family bathroom. Currently priced from £412,000.

For further information on The Avenue at Thorpe Park visit https://www.redrow.co.uk/developments/the-avenue-at-thorpe-park-leeds or call 0113 5375931.